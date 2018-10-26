×
Dota 2 News: Dendi will Stand in for Team Lithium at DreamLeague Season 10

Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
News
49   //    26 Oct 2018, 15:57 IST

Danil
Danil "Dendi" Ishutin

Dendi is back again and it’s been pretty clear that he is trying hard this time. After all the drama with Na’Vi he is now back again standing in for teams like Team Secret. With Dendi being relevant in the scene and free from NaVi’s Shackles it was expected that a lot of organizations will use this chance and try to snatch Dendi, but the question about his current form and age comes back. So it was expected that he will probably stand in for a few teams before he settles down with one of them.

Get all the latest Dota 2 News only at Sportskeeda.

Dendi’s 9 years with Na’Vi destroys any question about his loyalty. Honestly, we all saw the team's disband and reformation coming for a long time now, and a major part of the Dota2 fan community wanted it to happen.

After that disband and the drama, Dendi played with Team Secret as a stand-in. We all wanted to see Puppey and Dendi together and we did. Is it going to happen again? I don’t know.

But now Team Lithium is Dendi’s next destination.

Team Lithium captain Maurice “Khezu” Guttman recently announced that Danil “Dendi” Ishutin will stand in for them at the DreamLeague Season 10.

The Tweet said:

We're going to be using a stand-in for the Dreamleague Minor, due to visa issues. We will be using @DendiBoss during our time in Sweden.

Khezu announced on Twitter that they will play with Danil “Dendi” Ishutin at the DreamLeague Season 10. Team Lithium’s player Anas “MagE-“ Hirzallah is unable to play at the DreamLeague season 10 because of visa issues.

DreamLeague Season 10 is the first Minor of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit 2018-2019 season with a prize pool of $300,000 USD. 8 teams will compete for the prize pool. The winner of this Minor tournament receives the final invitation to the Kuala Lumpur Major.

Dota 2
Rounak "FL45H666" Roy
ANALYST
Gaming Enthusiast, E-Sports blogger, Dota2 Addict, Mountaineer. ‘’The most dangerous thing you can do in life is play it safe.’’ – Casey Neistat
