Dota 2 Patch 7.29: Jenkins discovers three lane-winning bugs, which may be patched soon

Andrew "Jenkins" is a Dota 2 professional player, caster, analyst, and content creator. He is known for his quirky personality and entertaining content.

Jenkins regularly uploads videos to his YouTube channel showing his viewers niche tips and tricks. Some of these tricks end up being bugs or glitches, which are patched out of Dota 2 by Valve.

icefrog pls — Andrew Jenkins (@JenkinsDota) May 17, 2021

These glitches are sometimes downright broken. The three tricks he showed in his latest upload are indeed broken. In the video titled, "Icefrog doesn't want you to know this," Jenkins shows three tricks to win the laning phase.

The three broken Dota 2 tricks

All three tricks shown by Jenkins have to do with the laning phase. Using these, players can guarantee a win in the lane. While two of them give players an unfair advantage, one is downright broken.

Also Read: Dota 2 Esports: The Black Hole that OG wasn't ready for

Trick #1

a pretty good strat to always get level 2 first on radiant offlane



tree pathing - is it a bug or a feature? pic.twitter.com/93DtxeETCi — Robson (@TeaGuvnor) May 14, 2021

In Dota 2 7.29, Valve changed the terrain. For some reason, the new area has a few spots where creeps can be trapped. Two of those spots are just outside the tier-3 towers on the off-lanes.

Although the trick is significantly harder to do on the Dire side, Radiant players can easily do it. A Tiny or a Pudge is necessary to do this trick since players must reposition the ranged creep. If the ranged creep can be relocated to the position shown in the tweet, it will be stuck there indefinitely.

This guarantees an early level two for the Radiant players, who can bully their enemies out of the lane and win it easily.

Trick #2

Initially, this glitch was discovered on Reddit as a way to get an early lead on Techies. But Jenkins showed the Dota 2 community how to abuse this glitch.

In Dota 2 7.27, creep aggression got changed. As a result, the first wave of creeps doesn't respond to heroes. If Techies uses all three of his Proximity Mines on the first wave in the enemy's safe lane, the wave dies.

As a result, the creep wave from Techies' team ignores enemy heroes and hits the tier-1 tower. With a pushing hero like Nature's Prophet, players can easily take the enemy safe lane tier-1 tower within the first minute.

This ruins the lane of the enemy carry. With the enemy carry's farm being heavily restricted, Techies and his team can snowball the game.

Trick #3

Creeps can still be manipulated using ability units (Image via Jenkins YouTube)

As mentioned previously, the first wave of creeps doesn't react to heroes since Dota 2 7.27. Once, off-laners used to draw the first wave of creeps away from the enemy so they could get the experience uncontested.

However, they can still manipulate the wave to their advantage. With a hero like Gyrocopter or Clockwerk, players can draw the creeps away from the lane. For some reason, creeps ignore heroes but attack ability units like Gyrocopter's Homing Missile or Clockwerk's Cogs.

If the enemy creeps are successfully slowed, the allied creeps will enter the tower and die fast. From the second wave onwards, the creep equilibrium will be in favor of Gyrocopter or Clockwerk. This is due to the first wave dying early.

Players can use this to secure farm and experience away from the enemy tower.

To get more from Jenkins, he will be a part of the WePlay AniMajor starting June 2nd.

Also Read: Top 5 Dota 2 players who have never won The International