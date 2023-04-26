Dota 2 patch 7.33b official notes: Blood Grenade stacks, Riki nerfs, Tormentor tweaks, and more 

While the entire Dota 2 community was waiting for the Berlin Major 2023 to begin, Valve quietly dropped patch 7.33b in-game. The latest update brought a plethora of tweaks and changes to not only a few heroes that proved overpowered after New Frontiers was released but also several items and structures. Patch 7.33 brought significant upheaval to the entire Dota 2 experience, and fans will be eager to see how professional teams adjust to the 7.33b changes.

The latest lettered patch update brought a handful of general updates, including increasing Twin Gates' channel time by 1 second and Tormentors' Reflect no longer reducing the damage it deals by counting illusions among others. Neutral Creeps like Ancient Granite Golem and Centaur Courser have also been tweaked.

With 7.33b, Blood Grenade can now be stacked up to three times. When it targets self or allies, enemies will be able to dispel Disperser. Phylactery's recipe has been changed with its cost price reduced. Its stats have also been buffed. On the other hand, Crimson Guard and Boots of Travel have been nerfed.

Among the heroes that have been affected by 7.33b, Riki and Phantom Lancer have been met with a number of nerfs. Here are the complete patch notes for 7.33b update in Dota 2.

Dota 2 7.33b official patch notes

General Updates

Increased channel time for Twin Gates by 1 second

Tormentors' Reflect doesn't count illusions when dividing up damage. Illusions still take damage, but do not reduce the amount of damage taken by other units in the areain Dota 2

Tormentors' Unyielding Shield base barrier amount now increases by 200 every time they respawn

Night Bonus Movement Speed is now also disabled when a hero damages an enemy controlled unit in Dota 2

Neutral Creep Updates

Ancient Granite Golem

Granite Aura Bonus HP percentage decreased from 15/16.5/18/21% to 15/16/17/19%

Centaur Courser

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Heroes) decreased from 15/17/19/23% to 10/12/14/16%

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance (Creeps) decreased from 30/34/38/46% to 20/24/28/32%

Kobold Foreman

Speed Aura Movespeed reduced from 12/15/18/24% to 12/13/14/16%

Ogre Frostmage

Ice Armor Armor Bonus decreased from 5/6/7/9 to 4/5/6/8

Ice Armor Move Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37% to 22/24/26/30%

Ice Armor Attack Slow decreased from 25/28/31/37 to 22/24/26/30

Item Updates

Blood Grenade

Now can be stacked in a single inventory slot up to 3 times in Dota 2

Boots of Travel 2

Town Portal Scroll Cooldown increased from 30s to 40s (same as regular Boots of Travel)

Crimson Guard

Guard Strength to blocked damage decreased from 60% to 50%

Disperser

Self- or Ally targeted Suppress can now be dispelled by enemies in Dota 2

Phylactery

Recipe Changed: Recipe (200) replaced with Sage’s Mask (175), Total Cost decreased from 2400 to 2375

Now provides +0.7 Mana Regen

Empower Spell Bonus Damage increased from 125 to 150

Empower Spell Slow Duration increased from 1.2s to 1.5s

Neutral Item Updates

If you already have a neutral token or an item for the tier, newly dropped tokens of this tier are automatically teleported to the neutral item stash in Dota 2

You can now convert neutral item tokens that are in your stash in Dota 2

Faded Broach

Mana bonus decreased from +200 to +125

Seeds of Serenity

Verdurous Dale Radius increased from 350 to 400

Verdurous Dale Cooldown decreased from 40s to 35s

Eye of the Vizier

Now provides +0.5 Mana Regen in Dota 2

Specialist’s Array

Damage bonus increased from +10 to +12

Crackshot now has a bonus 225 range search radius for secondary targets

Ogre Seal Totem

Ogre Seal Flop Slow Duration increased from 1s to 1.5s

Ogre Seal Flop Radius increased from 225 to 275

Vindicator’s Axe

Attack Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30

Vengeance Armor bonus when the hero is stunned increased from 15 to 20

Ascetic’s Cap

Endurance Cooldown decreased from 30s to 25s

Endurance Duration increased from 3s to 4s

Havoc Hammer

Strength bonus increased from +14 to +16

Damage bonus increased from +14 to +16

Stormcrafter

Movement Speed bonus increased from +25 to +30

Bottled Lightning Slow Duration increased from 0.3s to 0.4s

Telescope

Attack and Cast Range bonus increased from +100 to +125

Hero Updates

Alchemist

Base Movement Speed reduced from 305 to 300 in Dota 2

Acid Spray: Radius decreased from 475/525/575/625 to 400/475/550/625

Acid Spray: Armor reduction reduced from 4/5/6/7 to 3/4/5/6

Ancient Apparition

Cold Feet: Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 15/13/11/9s

Batrider

Strength gain increased from 2 to 2.2

Sticky Napalm: No longer amplifies the damage of Blood Grenade

Firefly: Damage per second increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/60/90/120

Firefly: Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 100

Flaming Lasso: Mana Cost decreased from 150/175/200 to 125/150/175

Beastmater

Base Strength increased from 23 to 25 in Dota 2

Call of the Wild Boar: Mana Cost decreased from 60/65/70/75 to 60

Bristleback

Bristleback: Damage Threshold increased from 200 to 225

Warpath: Max Stacks increased from 6/8/10 to 8/10/12

Warpath: Damage per stack decreased from 20/25/30 to 15/20/25

Warpath: Movement Speed per stack decreased from 3/4/5% to 2/3/4%

Broodmother

Base Damage increased by 3

Base Attack Range increased from 150 to 175

Strength gain increased from 2 to 2.3

Insatiable Hunger: Base Attack Damage Bonus increased from 30/40/50/60% to 40/50/60/70%

Spin Web: Radius increased from 900 to 1200

Spawn Spiderlings: Mana Cost decreased from 120 to 100

Chen

Base Strength decreased from 25 to 23 in Dota 2

Penitence: Bonus Attack Speed decreased from 25/50/75/100 to 20/40/60/80

Clinkz

Base Agility increased from 22 to 25

Base Intelligence increased from 18 to 21

Tar Bomb: Projectile Speed increased from 1500 to 2000

Tar Bomb: Radius increased from 275 to 325

Death Pact: Bonus Health increased from 125/200/275/350 to 175/250/325/400

Clockwerk

Base Strength increased from 26 to 27 in Dota 2

Power Cogs: Mana Cost decreased from 80 to 70

Talents: Level 10 Talent Power Cogs Cooldown Reduction increased from 2s to 3s

Dark Seer

Surge: Cooldown increased from 18/15/12/9s to 21/17/13/9s

Dazzle

Base Mana Regen increased by 0.3

Shallow Grave: Mana Cost decreased from 120/130/140/150 to 100/110/120/130

Enigma

Malefice: Mana Cost decreased from 100/120/140/160 to 100/110/120/130

Talents: Level 15 Talent Malefice Instance Damage increased from +30 to +35

Legion Commander

Duel: Cooldown increased from 50s to 60/55/50s

Talents: Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds Damage reduced to +60 in Dota 2

Talents: Level 15 Talent +40 Press the Attack HP Regen reduced to +30

Magnus

Strength gain increased from 3 to 3.1

Agility gain increased from 1.9 to 2.0

Talents: Level 15 Talent All Stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from +5 to +6

Marci

Strength gain increased from 3 to 3.2 in Dota 2

Dispose: Mana Cost decreased from 90 to 75/80/85/90

Talents: Level 20 Talent Rebound Stun Duration increased from +0.5s to +0.75s

Medusa

Base Intelligence increased from 23 to 27

Split Shot: Outgoing Damage increased from 45/55/65/75% to 55/65/75/85%

Mystic Snake: Main Gain increased from 11/14/17/20% to 16/18/20/22%

Mana Shield: Damage Per Mana increased from 2/2.3/2.6/2.9/3.2 to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4

Mana Shield: Illusions now benefit from Mana Shield

Meepo

Megameepo: No longer pulls Meepos out of Duel Black Hole and Chronosphere

Muerta

Base Agility decreased from 22 to 20

Agility gain decreased from 3 to 2.7

Omniknight

Heavenly Grace: Base Strength bonus decreased from 8/16/24/32 to 7/14/21/28

Oracle

Fate’s Edict: Mana Cost increased from 50 to 80/90/100/110

Rain of Destiny: Heal Amplification decreased from 25% to 20%

Talents: Level 15 Talent Purifying Flames Cooldown Reduction decreased from 1.25s to 1 second

Pangolier

Base Strength increased from 17 to 19

Swashbuckle: Mana Cost decreased from 75/80/85/90 to 75

Rolling Thunder: Mana Cost decreased from 100/150/200 to 100/125/150

Phantom Lancer

Base Movement Speed decreased by 5

Agility gain decreased from 3.2 to 2.8

Spirit Lance: Damage decreased from 100/160/220/280 to 70/140/210/280

Doppelgänger: Cooldown increased from 19/16/13/10s to 22/18/14/10s

Riki

Smoke Screen: Aghanim’s Shard Armor Reduction decreased from 7 to 6

Blink Strike: Slow Duration rescaled from 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8s to 0.4s

Clock and Dagger: Backstab Agility Damage Multiplier decreased from 1.4/1.8/2.2 to 1.2/1.6/2.0

Clock and Dagger: Tormentors are now immune to being backstabbed

Talents: Level 10 Talent Smoke Screen Radius decreased from +60 to +50

Talents: Level 15 Talent Smoke Screen Cooldown Reduction decreased from 4s to 3s

Talents: Level 15 Talent Tricks of the Trade Agility Increase decreased from +50% to +40%

Talents: Level 20 Talent Backstab Multiplier decreased from +0.5 to +0.4

Silencer

Arcane Curse: Radius rescaled from 340/360/380/400 to 350

Snapfire

Base Strength increased from 20 to 21

Firesnap Cookie: Mana Cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100

Spirit Breaker

Charge of Darkness: Charge Bonus Speed increased from 300/325/350/375 to 325/350/375/400

Nether Strike: Bonus Damage increased from 125/200/275 to 150/225/300

Talents: Level 20 Talent Greater Bash Chance increased from +13% to +17%

Timbersaw

Strength gain increased from 2.9 to 3.2

Agility gain increased from 1 to 1.3

Underlord

Atrophy Aura: Damage Reduction rescaled from 5/15/25/35% to 6/14/22/30%

Fiend’s Gate: Channel Time increased from 3s to 3.5s

Vengeful Spirit

Base Strength increased from 19 + 2.0 to 20 + 2.1

Base Agility increased from 20 + 2.0 to 21 + 2.1

Magic Missile: Mana Cost decreased from 100/110/120/130 to 90/95/100/105

Talents: Level 15 Talent Wave of Terror Armor increased from -2 to -3

Venomancer

Noxious Plague: Max HP as Damage decreased from 5/6/7% to 4/5/6%

Poison Nova: Magic Resist Reduction decreased from 30% to 20%

Visage

Soul Assumption: Mana Cost decreased from 125 to 110 in Dota 2

Talents: Level 20 Talent Soul Assumption Damage Per Charge increased from +20 to +25

Void Spirit

Base Movement Speed decreased from 295 to 290

Resonant Pulse: Damage decreased from 70/120/170/220 to 60/110/160/210

