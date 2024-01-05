Dota 2 Shadow Shaman guide: Laning, counters, items, and more

Shadow Shaman, also known as Rhasta, is a well-known support in Dota 2 renowned for his robust disable spells and ability to control a single target unit for an extended duration. This hero is highly recommended for beginners who prefer taking up the support role.

Shaman can be drafted as a soft and hard support in the current patch. He can be overwhelming when played strategically, forcing the enemy team to alter their game plan. If you are new to the game and aiming to master Shaman, you've come to the right place. We have outlined the best playstyles for all game stages, item builds, counters, and more.

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman laning guide

Featured cover of Rhasta (Image via Valve)

Items to start with - x2 Iron Branch, x1 Faerie Fire, x1 Tango, x1 Enchanted Mango, x1 Sentry Ward

Avoid purchasing Boots of Speed at the start, as you will be roaming the lane without any regen, which is very bad. You can also buy a Magic Stick if you are about to face a spell-filled laning stage.

Rhasta's base damage at level 1 ranges from 65-72. Hence, harass the enemy heroes as much as you can. Your only job is to provide the best lane for your core. As a result, you must hit the enemy heroes via right clicks once the laning stage starts. This way, they'll likely leave your carry alone and focus entirely on you.

Use Sentry Wards to block the enemy's camp and keep an eye on Bounty and Power Runes. Level up Ether Shock to secure Ranged Creeps if your core struggles with the last hits. Start with Shackles if you're laning with physical damage-inducing safelaners like Ursa, Troll Warlord, and others. Also, flank the enemy heroes via the tree pathing and use Shackles. This will massively help your teammates get early kills.

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman mid-game guide

Mystic Instruments of Tang-Ki Loading Sceen (Image via Valve)

After the laning stage ends, one of your primary objectives is to win the vision war. The vast map offers numerous excellent ward spots, so avoid restricting Observer Wards to just cliffs; instead, consider covering the enemy's jungle. Rhasta is also a support hero capable of melting down towers during pushes.

Therefore, after the laning stage concludes, visit other lanes to assist in pushing and securing kills using Ether Shock, Shackles, Hex, and Serpent Wards. Remember that if your team plays aggressively, initiate Smoke of Deceit ganks across the map.

If your allies require a farm to reach the late-game scenario, prioritize placing defensive wards and do your best to protect them during teamfights. There are various ways to accumulate gold, so acquiring the necessary items shouldn't be a problem.

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman late-game guide

Bantam Blaze Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

At this stage, you would have acquired good items, and the game is likely in a stalemate, or either one of the teams is staging a comeback. Shaman can scale well into the late-game phase with his team. For example, when used on an enemy core, Shackles will definitely hamper the enemy team's pushing potential at this stage.

Furthermore, consider choosing his level 20 Hero Talent, "Hex breaks," especially if the enemy team's draft features robust passives. Rhasta can single-handedly end the game using Serpent Wards, Aghanim's Scepter, and Refresher Orb. Hence, if your team is not actively pushing or spending time defending, you can opt for split-pushing.

When approaching enemy towers or buildings, deploy Serpent Wards and position yourself behind the trees. If the enemy heroes are occupied with teamfights or pushing, you can effortlessly secure racks and tier 3 and 4 towers without sweat.

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman best build

Favors of the Shaman Light (Image via Valve)

The following items will help you get the maximum usage out of Rhasta:

Arcane Boots or Tranquil/Boots of Bearing

Aether Lens

Glimmer Cape

Force Staff

Blink Dagger

Euls Scepter of Divinity

Aghanim's Shard

Aghanim's Scepter

Black King Bar

Refresher Orb (late-game)

(late-game) Octarine Core (late-game)

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman counters

The True Crow Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Certain heroes can cripple Shadow Shaman's entire game, and they are as follows:

Anti-Mage

Lifestealer

Riki

Wraith King

Slark

Clinkz

Legion Commander

Nyx Assassin

Pudge

Rubick

Silencer

Bounty Hunter

Abaddon

Shadow Shaman can disable and catch both squishy and mobile heroes. Here are some examples:

Templar Assassin

Nature's Prophet

Hoodwink

Windranger

Phantom Assassin

Drow Ranger

Dota 2 Shadow Shaman allies

These heroes will help Shaman become a menace on the map:

Ursa

Troll Warlord

Terrorblade

Sven

Monkey King

Phantom Assassin

Slark

Muerta

Juggernaut

Check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section for the latest guides, transfer sagas, and more.