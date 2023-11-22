5 Dota 2 teams to look forward to in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023

With the conclusion of the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 qualifiers, a total of twelve teams, including the invited ones, are set to feature in the tournament. Team Spirit's withdrawal from the tournament due to fatigue increased the winning chances of other teams.

The following teams will take part in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Gaimin Gladiators

Team Liquid

LGD Gaming

Azure Ray

Team Secret

BetBoom Team

Team Falcons

Invictus Gaming

TSM

Blacklist International

9Pandas

Wawitas Sagazes

Some of the participating teams have star-studded rosters and stand out as the contenders to clinch the prize pool this year. Additionally, this is the first tournament to be played after the post-TI patch. Scroll ahead to learn about the five teams who may win the ESL competition.

Gaimin Gladiators and four other Dota 2 teams are the top contenders for ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023

1) Gaimin Gladiators

Expand Tweet

Gaimin Gladiators, with a talented roster and consistent performance, managed to reach the TI12 Grand Final from the Lower Bracket. It would be surprising if they get knocked out of the tournament before reaching the Grand Final.

Before their TI12 campaign, Gladiators added Lima Major 2023, DreamLeague Season 19 and 20, and Bali Major 2023 titles to their trophy case. Hence, GG is among the favorites to win the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Gaimin Gladiators roster

Anton " dyrachyo " Shkredov

" Shkredov Quinn " Quinn " Callahan

" Callahan Marcus " Ace " Hoelgaard

" Hoelgaard Erik " tOfu " Engel

" Engel Melchior "Seleri " Hillenkamp

Heroes to look out for: Pangolier, Juggernaut, and Doom

2) Team Liquid

Expand Tweet

Team Liquid started eyeing the top offlaners in Europe after Ludwig "Zai" Wåhlberg's announcement of taking a break from competitive gaming. They replaced him with Neta "33" Shapira, who won TI11 with Tundra Esports.

Liquid ended up as runners in the last four Majors and, with the new addition, is still a formidable team in the tournament. Zai's absence may affect the Liquid cohesion, but 33 is a world-class offlaner and the perfect replacement for the Swede.

Team Liquid roster

Michael " miCKe " Vu

" Vu Michał " Nisha " Jankowski

" Jankowski Neta " 33 " Shapira

" Shapira Samuel " Boxi " Svahn

" Svahn Aydin "Insania" Sarkohi

Heroes to look out for: Storm Spirit, Juggernaut, Primal Beast

3) Team Falcons

Expand Tweet

Team Falcons is a newly formed Saudi Arabian team with a star-studded roster. Spearheaded by Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf, this Dota 2 team recently added a new midlane prodigy to their ranks.

Falcons defeated PSG Quest 3-1 and advanced to Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. With one of the best soft support players and two TI champions, Falcons are all geared to fight for the title.

Team Falcons roster

Oliver " skiter " Lepko

" Lepko Stanislav " Malr1ne " Potorak

" Potorak Ammar " ATF " Al-Assaf

" Al-Assaf Andreas " Cr1t " Nielsen

" Nielsen Wu "Sneyking" Jingjun

Heroes to look out for: Spectre, Shadow Shaman, and Timbersaw

4) Invictus Gaming

Expand Tweet

Invictus Gaming is renowned for being one of the top Chinese Dota 2 teams. Their post-TI transfer brought in notable talents to their roster. Their talk-of-the-town transfer was Cheng "NothingToSay" Jin Xiang, who joined them from rivals LGD Gaming.

Invictus qualified for Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 after wiping Team Zero 3-0. Their new roster is definitely a strong force to reckon with.

Invictus Gaming roster

Du " Monet " Peng

" Peng Cheng " NothingToSay " Jin Xiang

" Jin Xiang Thiay " JT- " Jun Wen

" Jun Wen Ye " BoBoka " Zhibiao

" Zhibiao Yap Jian "xNova" Wei

Heroes to look out for: Faceless Void, Primal Beast, Ember Spirit

5) Team Secret

Expand Tweet

Team Secret's post-TI roster shuffle saw them reuniting with two of its former players - MidOne and BOOM. They defeated the likes of Alliance, OG, and Entity to advance into ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Their new midlaner MidOne stood out during the qualifiers as he created valuable space for the carry to farm. If Remco "Crystallis" Arets performs well and mounts comebacks, Team Secret has the possibility of winning Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023.

Team Secret roster

Remco " Crystallis " Arets

" Arets Yeik " MidOne " Nai Zheng

" Nai Zheng Miroslav " BOOM " Bičan

" Bičan Daniyal " yamich " Lazebnyy

" Lazebnyy Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

Heroes to look out for: Invoker, Chen, and Terrorblade

Do check out Sportskeeda for more exciting Dota 2 content.