DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs recap: Day 1 sees the longest main stage TI match, Spirit crashing out, and more

The first day of the playoffs of this year's DOTA 2 The International 11 is over and fans were treated to some excellent matches, one shock upset, and the longest main stage match in TI history. The high caliber DOTA 2 that teams showcased during their Group Stage matches has continued and it is clear that fans around the world are in for a treat.

The Group Stage came to an end on October 18, with 16 out of 20 teams qualifying for the playoffs after four days of round robin best-of-two series. Each group's top four teams were slotted into the upper bracket while the teams placed 5th-8th were given spots in the lower bracket.

The first day of the playoffs saw plenty of action, including four teams bowing out of the competition. Here's a look at the highlights of the day.

DOTA 2 The International 11 playoffs Day 1 recap

The results for today's matches are as follows:

Bracket Match Result Upper Round 1 Evil Geniuses vs Thunder Awaken 0 - 2 Upper Round 1 Team Secret vs PSG.LGD 2 - 0 Lower Round 1 Hokori vs beastcoast 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 Team Spirit vs BOOM Esports 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 Fnatic vs Gaimin Gladiators 0 - 1 Lower Round 1 RNG vs Entity 0 - 1

Upper Bracket matches

Although Evil Geniuses had an excellent showing in the Group Stage where they topped their group, Thunder Awaken clipped their wings 2-0 in the first upper bracket match of the day. Pakazs and Darkmago shone for Thunder Awaken as they continued in the upper bracket and will play Team Secret on October 22.

Evil Geniuses fell down to the lower bracket where they will need to defeat beastcoast to remain in The International 11. In the next upper bracket match, Team Secret easily saw PSG.LGD off in dominant fashion with a 2-0 score.

Fans were also treated to an excellent display of carry Dawnbreaker being played by Crystallis complimented by his teammates. While PSG.LGD fans ardently hope that this TI will finally be their year, the team will have to fight their way through the lower bracket to make it so.

Lower Bracket matches

Round one lower bracket matches were best-of-one series and that meant DOTA 2 players had no room to make any careless mistakes. beastcoast went up against Hokori in the first elimination match in the playoffs. The North American team prevailed upon the latter with an exceptional Batrider performance from Wisper.

The biggest upset of the day came after this when BOOM Esports managed to knock the reigning TI champions, Team Spirit, out of this year's tournament. The usual Team Spirit chemistry was lacking, while BOOM Esports did an immaculate job at pressuring Outworld Destroyer and not letting their opponents connect their abilities and plays.

With this win, BOOM Esports fairytale run continues in The International 11. The Southeast Asian DOTA 2 team went through tiebreakers to book their spot in the playoffs. Having defeated Team Spirit, they will face off against PSG.LGD in round 2 on October 21.

In the match between Fnatic and Gaimin Gladiators, BOOM had a fantastic showing with Storm Spirit to turn the tidings of the match in Gaimin Gladiators' favor. The final match of the day marked a titanic battle between Royal Never Give Up and Entity.

Since RNG players were suffering from covid, xNova was alone on stage, accompanied by fluffy teddy bears in the other chairs. A mammoth match ensued that lasted around 107 minutes, featuring several rapiers, close-calls and intense fights.

The match is one for the pages of DOTA 2 history. Entity players were exuberant at the end with xNova cutting a lone figure on the stage. The audience tried their best to cheer him on with loud chants. RNG was one of the fan favorites for this year's TI and fans will be disappointed to see them exit the tournament so early.

After an eventful day 1 of the playoffs, DOTA 2 fans will be excited to see what lies in store for them in the next few days. The players will surely be giving their all to have the opportunity to lay their fingers on the hallowed Aegis of Champions.

