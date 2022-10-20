Dota 2 The International (TI) has established itself as one of the largest tournaments in the entire esports scene across all genres and is hosted by its publisher, Valve Corporation. The main event will be hosted by Suntec Singapore while the grand finals will be played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The world’s best sixteen teams were selected for the main event after the teams played various rounds against each other for points to secure their chances of winning the TI11 event. The main event is already underway and shockingly, teams are being swiftly eliminated.

PSG.LGD had originally retained their position as a team in the upper bracket but were taken down and now have to face an elimination match against BOOM Esports (BE). BE had begun their match in the lower bracket and survived the first round of eliminations.

PSG.LGD vs BE: Which team will survive elimination in DOTA 2 TI11?

PSG.LGD played well in the Group Stages and were able to secure enough points to start out in the main event in the upper bracket. The upper bracket matches are conducted in a best-of-three format while in the lower bracket, matches are played based on a single elimination.

PSG.LGD fought against Team Secret in the upper bracket and was taken out with a flawless 2-0 scoreline. PSG.LGD had moments where they could have capitalized to gain control of the game. The team brawled in multiple scenarios and lost advantage as their key support heroes were taken out by Secret.

BE was in Group A with PSG.LGD, but they failed to win most of their games, which resulted in them being positioned in the lower bracket. They played their first lower bracket match against Team Spirit and won with a sturdy and resilient hero draft.

BE quickly realized their advantage and decided to aggressively engage with Team Spirit, while controlling lanes more frequently. After a series of split pushes and team fights, BE took down the tier 3 towers and invaded the high ground.

Both teams are known to play well and the match between PSG.LGD and BE will be a treat to watch as both teams get only one chance to survive elimination. PSG.LGD seems to lack some elements of coordination and so, BOOM Esports can potentially win this upcoming DOTA 2 TI11 match.

Head-to-head

PSG.LGD and BOOM Esports have gone against each other multiple times in the past, and more recently in the DOTA 2 Group Stage where PSG.LGD secured a flawless victory with a 2-0 scoreline.

Dota 2 TI11 Roster

PSG.LGD

Wang “Ame” Chunyu

Cheng “NothingToSay” Jin Xiang

Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida

Zhao “XinQ” Zixing

Zhang “y`” Yiping (IGL)

BOOM Esports

Souliya “JaCkky” Khoomphetsavong

Erin “Yopaj” Jasper Ferrer

Saieful “Fbz” Ilham

Timothy “Tims” Randrup

Rolen “skem” Andrei Gabriel Ong

Livestream details

Fans can tune into DOTA 2 TI's official channels on YouTube and Twitch to watch the livestream of the main event. The Lower Bracker Round 2 match between PSG.LGD and BOOM Esports is scheduled for October 21 at 7 pm SGT/ 4:30 pm IST/ 1 pm CEST.

The timing and schedule are expected to remain the same without further changes. We will update the post with the latest timings should any changes occur.

