DOTA2 Auto Chess to Auto Chess Mobile - The Journey

Auto Chess Mobile

Auto Chess came out as a MOD map for Valve's E-sport Giant - DOTA 2. Auto Chess did not just come out, it exploded into the DOTA2 scene with its unique game-play. Since then the game never looked back. It was soon announced as the most popular MOD (I will say second most considering the fact that DOTA 1 was also a MOD) in the history of video games.

The game gained players rapidly from all around the globe, and the player base was growing so fast that it had the Dota2 community worried for a bit as people started to complain that because of Auto Chess, the DOTA2 matchmaking is getting worse.

Do you want to know another game Auto Chess destroyed completely? Artifact. The artifact was Valve's own card game that did not do well and failed to acquire a player base even after all the hype was made.

Auto Chess filled that void. Instead of giving the game competition, Valve played smart as they offer development support to the mod. By this time Auto Chess already had over 6 million players and it was close to hitting the 7th million.

We all expected that Auto Chess will come out as an Independent game but we did not when or how. The news came half true when rumors started about Auto Chess coming to mobile. Soon we had the official announcement that game really is coming to the mobile.

Drodo Studio also announced that the mobile version will not use any DOTA2 character. They wanted to launch the game as an independant game and they had to sacrifice the DOTA2 bits for it.

We expected new characters, new powers, new game-play even or at least new classes and Drodo did not disappoint the players. Auto Chess managed to become the game Artifact wanted to be.

What do I think of the new changes? I will comeback soon with a full review of the new Auto Chess Mobile.

