Double Elixir Draft Challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Clash Royale in-game challenges and tournaments are a great way for players to earn additional resources like Gems, Chests, Magic Items, and more. Players should participate in such challenges and try completing them before the deadline to gain the rewards offered by the challenge. New challenges are released every week to help players earn gold and gems for card upgrades.

The Double Elixir Draft challenge is the latest challenge in Clash Royale. In this challenge, players fight in a 1v1 battle format while choosing cards during the battle. To obtain the in-game incentives, players must complete this challenge by May 2, 2022. This article will go over the Double Elixir Draft challenges, its rewards, and more.

Double Draft Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

Double Elixir Draft Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Double Elixir Draft challenge is the latest 1v1 challenge in the game where players must build their decks using the cards that appear during the battle. Each player must choose 4 cards, and they will get the remaining 4 cards from their opponent. The in-game description of the Double Elixir Draft challenge is as follows:

'Pick 4 cards and receive 4 from your opponent. Play in Double Elixir, Draft, and Win! 3 losses and you're out, but you will have a chance to reset your losses and keep your progress.'

Players will get to choose between the two cards that appear on the screen at a time, similar to the Lava Hound Draft challenge. Players choose four cards while discarding the other four cards. The discarded cards are given to the opponents. Similarly, the opponent selects four cards and discards four. As a result, each player selects four cards and the other four are provided by the opponent.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Play in the Double Elixir Draft Challenge and unlock a Legendary Wild Card after 4 wins! Play in the Double Elixir Draft Challenge and unlock a Legendary Wild Card after 4 wins! ✌️ https://t.co/61ecB66Yj3

To complete this challenge, players must win five in-game battles. If they lose three battles, they will be eliminated. By spending Gems, players can reset their losses and start again. These card choices will be given to players at random, and they may include cards that players have not unlocked. These cards are only usable in this specific challenge.

Double Elixir Draft Challenge Rewards

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Your first entry is free Double Elixir Draft Challenge is live! Win huge stacks of goldYour first entry is free Double Elixir Draft Challenge is live! Win huge stacks of gold 💰💰 Your first entry is free 👌 https://t.co/IabiBUCZNw

Players who participate in the Double Elixir Draft challenge will receive five rewards after winning five battles. Players will receive the following rewards after completing the Double Elixir Draft challenge:

Players will get 6000 gold after winning the 1st challenge battle

Players will get 4000 gold after winning the 2nd challenge battle

Players will get 2000 gold after winning the 3rd challenge battle

Players will get 1 legendary trade token after winning the 4th challenge battle

Players will get 30 gems after winning the 5th challenge battle

In Clash Royale, players are given a free entry to the Double Elixir Draft challenge. However, if they lose three battles, they will have to reset the challenge by spending Gems, if they wish to participate again.

