Double Trouble Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Troop challenges are one of the most beloved events in Clash of Clans as they motivate players to try out new attacking strategies and army compositions while simultaneously earning amazing rewards. Developers release a new set of challenges every week for players to complete and receive prizes like magic items and experience points.

The latest in-game challenge is the Double Trouble challenge, which primarily involves Electro Dragons. Players can earn rewards like Super Potions and experience points by completing this challenge before its deadline. In this article, we will explore the Double Trouble challenge, its rewards, and more.

Latest troop challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Electro Dragon + Clone Spell, and Healer events are live! Use these units at a discount and earn Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! Electro Dragon + Clone Spell, and Healer events are live! Use these units at a discount and earn Resource and Power Potions when you complete the multiplayer challenge! https://t.co/lj7qOWp7I2

Players can participate in troop challenges for free by simply clicking on the in-game Events section. To complete the recent Double Trouble challenge in Clash of Clans, players must use Electro Dragons in their attacking strategies. The in-game description of the Double Trouble challenge is as follows:

"Double the trouble and turn your foes into rubble during the Clone Electro Dragon event!"

Electro Dragon is undoubtedly one of the strongest troops in the game, thanks to its Chain Damage Ability. Players get to unlock the Electro Dragon by upgrading their Elixir Barracks to level 13. This strong unit can be used in combination with good air support like Balloons, Dragons, Lava Hounds, and others.

The Double Trouble challenge basically requires players to use Electro Dragons in attacking strategies. The number of Electro Dragons to be used depends on the Town Hall level as TH13 players must use at least 1 Electro Dragon in their attacks to increase the progress of the challenge.

Double Trouble challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players will be able to complete this challenge by winning ten multiplayer battles using the minimum required number of Electro Dragons. The challenge suggests that players should use Electro Dragons with Clone Spells, while players can also opt for Lightning and Rage Spells to assist the Electro Dragons.

Once players win ten multiplayer battles, they will earn rewards like magic items, potions, resources, and experience points, which will help them progress further into the game. Players can also use attacking strategies like Electro DragLoon and Queen Walk Electro DragLoon to stand a better chance of winning their battles with this unit.

Rewards for completing the Double Trouble challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Roses are red

Electro Dragons are blue

Score 3 stars in this challenge

A Power Potion awaits you Roses are redElectro Dragons are blueScore 3 stars in this challengeA Power Potion awaits you https://t.co/DC10aqBoxN

Challenges allow players to earn magic potions and experience points, which helps in increasing their levels and upgrade faster in the game. Players will only earn these rewards if they complete the challenge before the specified deadline.

Players are required to use the minimum specified number of troops in attacking strategies for those battles to be counted in the progress bar. Listed below are the various rewards for completing the Double Trouble challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players can earn a Super Potion by winning ten battles, which helps in boosting a regular troop for free for a temporary period of three days. Players can use this potion to convert troops like Dragons, Minions, Valkyries and Giants into their super boosted versions.

Players also earn 400 experience points, which helps in increasing the in-game level of the player.

Finally, the Double Trouble challenge is an excellent way to use Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans attacking strategies and earn rewards. Players can learn more about the challenge by clicking on the in-game events section.

