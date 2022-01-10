"My phone's not dirty": Doublelift and his partner debate about washing hands while handling food

Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng and his partner Leena Xu had a hilarious conversation on stream, regarding kitchen hygiene.

The former esports player had been doing an IRL cooking stream, where he was handling raw meat and other ingredients. His partner noticed that he washed his hands, used his phone, and then proceeded to touch the food ingredients.

This led to a mini-debate on the necessity of washing hands, which had many viewers laughing.

"Why? My phone's not dirty."

Doublelift claims his phone doesn't have bacteria on it

Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng's debate on the hygiene needed while cooking, with his partner Leena Xu, was an interesting sight to witness.

The Twitch streamer washed his hands, touched his phone and then proceeded to handle the ingredients placed in a bowl on the counter.

This prompted a comment from his partner, asking him to wash his hands after he touched his phone. Bemused, he responded,

"Babe, if I touch my- before I touch my phone, I should wash my hands, but why do I need-"

Leena adamantly denied his claim:

"No, no, no, no.. you should wash your hands before touching the food."

Doublelift was perplexed, wondering why he would need to keep washing his hands:

"Why? My phone's not dirty."

Leena exclaimed that his phone was indeed dirty, leading the League of Legends player to say:

"It sits in my pocket all day, it's f**king collecting nothing."

After his statement, Leena broke into a mix of exasperation and laughter, completely taken aback. She can be heard saying something about "bacteria," prompting Peng to take the following stance:

"What kind of bacteria is in my pocket? The only thing that goes in my pocket-"

He was unable to finish his sentence, as both he and has partner were overcome by laughter at the hilarity of the entire situation.

Leena attempted to give him another warning, telling Peng to cease touching his phone. He continued giggling at the situation, saying,

"What the f**k, I can't wash my hands like 15 times."

The clip ends with Leena still exasperated by Peng's take, telling him once more to wash his hands before touching their food.

Fans react to Doublelift and Leena's conversation

Several users felt that excessive hand washing wasn't necessary, while others brought attention to other things.

The IRL cooking segment took place during Doublelift's subathon on Twitch. The counter is currently at over 21 hours and 32 minutes of streaming time left, which will prove to be a tough one to sit through if the streamer is gifted a truck load of subscribers later on.

As mentioned in his stream, one Twitch subscriber will result in the timer being increased by 30 seconds.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul