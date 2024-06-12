Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first match of the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage will feature Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports. The former finished the Spring split in third place after being eliminated in the Playoffs, while the latter finished fourth. With the same lineup as the previous split, both teams will be looking forward to ending GenG's dominance over the LCK. Notably, the winner of the split will qualify for the Worlds 2024 event.

Ahead of the Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup, let's delve into both teams' recent results, statistics, and more.

Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

The Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports clash will be the debut match at LCK's Summer split. The teams will compete in a best-of-three series. It's important to win most of the Group Stage matches as only the top six squads will qualify for the LCK Playoffs.

Dplus, with a newly formed roster at the beginning of the year, struggled a lot during the previous split. Its young Jungler, Lucid, showed great promise at the start but failed to make a significant impact against the best teams of the LCK. The most important player at Dplus is LoL Midlaner, ShowMaker.

Meanwhile, Hanwha Life Esports was impeccable during the Spring split's Group Stage, where the team finished third with a 15-3 record. However, despite beating T1 in the Playoffs, the squad lost and got eliminated by the latter during the Playoff stage.

Hanwha Life Esports has a star-studded lineup and if all five players perform at their best, this is a serious title contender for the LCK. Its most impactful players are supposedly the Botlane duo of Viper and Delight.

The matchup will be interesting as fans can witness the current LoL meta and how the top professionals are embracing the changes.

Prediction: Hanwha Life Esports is expected to win against Dplus with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Dplus KIA and Hanwha Life Esports have clashed a total of eight times. Both teams have four wins apiece.

Previous results

Dplus' last match was against T1, where the former lost the series 0-3.

Similarly, Hanwha Life Esports also lost against T1 with a 1-3 scoreline.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

Dplus KIA

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Kellin

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The timings for the LCK Summer 2024 matchup between Dplus and Hanwha Life Esports are shown below:

PT : June 12, 1 am

: June 12, 1 am CET : June 12, 10 am

: June 12, 10 am IST : June 12, 1:30 pm

: June 12, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : June 12, 4 pm

: June 12, 4 pm KST: June 12, 5 pm

LoL esports enthusiasts can watch the Dplus vs Hanwha Life Esports series live by going to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

