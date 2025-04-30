Dplus vs Nongshim in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Week 5 of the LCK 2025 Regular Season brings Dplus KIA against Nongshim. Both teams have an even score this season with five victories and three defeats, and they find themselves in a great position to qualify for the Road to MSI event. Nevertheless, they must win most of the forthcoming games to solidify their spots.

Ad

This article explores Dplus and Nongshim's recent performances ahead of their LCK showdown on April 30, 2025.

Dplus vs Nongshim in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Match preview and prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Ahead of the commencement of the 2025 season, Siwoo and BeryL’s inclusions made Dplus very exciting on the Rift. While the squad lost some series against high-grade teams such as Gen.G, T1, and HLE, those encounters were extremely close.

Lucid, the Jungler, is by far the most influential player on Dplus KIA. He is quite skilled at carry and tank champions and hugely impacts the team fights and lane ganks. Furthermore, rookie Toplaner Siwoo has shown immense carry potential with Ambessa, Rumble, and Jayce.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the other hand, Nongshim is enjoying a great underdog run in the Regular Season with victories against prominent teams like KT Rolster, FearX, and others.

With Kingen on the Toplane and Lehends as Support, the team can beat any LCK squad on a good day. Notably, the former brought out unorthodox champions, Anivia and Nidalee in the Toplane, and was instrumental in the victories.

However, all five of Nongshim's players must be on the same page to go toe-to-toe against Dplus.

Ad

Prediction: Dplus KIA 2 - 1 Nongshim RedForce

Dplus vs Nongshim: Head-to-head

These two teams played 10 times against each other, and remarkably, Dplus won every encounter.

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.09 notes

Previous results

Dplus lost its earlier series against Hanwha Life Esports 1-2. Meanwhile, Nongshim defeated KT Rolster 2-0 after a great performance from Kingen.

Rosters

Dplus

Top : Siwoo

: Siwoo Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: BeryL

Nongshim

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : GIDEON

: GIDEON Mid : Fisher

: Fisher ADC : Jiwoo

: Jiwoo Support: Lehends

How to watch Dplus vs Nongshim in the LCK 2025 Regular Season

Ad

Here are the starting times of the Dplus vs Nongshim series:

PT : April 30, 2025, at 1 am

: April 30, 2025, at 1 am CET : April 30, 2025, at 10 am

: April 30, 2025, at 10 am IST : April 30, 2025, at 1:30 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 1:30 pm Beijing CST : April 30, 2025, at 4 pm

: April 30, 2025, at 4 pm KST: April 30, 2025, at 5 pm

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Check out more League of Legends news updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.