Dplus vs Nongshim in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Week 5 of the LCK 2025 Regular Season brings Dplus KIA against Nongshim. Both teams have an even score this season with five victories and three defeats, and they find themselves in a great position to qualify for the Road to MSI event. Nevertheless, they must win most of the forthcoming games to solidify their spots.
This article explores Dplus and Nongshim's recent performances ahead of their LCK showdown on April 30, 2025.
Dplus vs Nongshim in League of Legends LCK 2025 Regular Season: Match preview and prediction
Ahead of the commencement of the 2025 season, Siwoo and BeryL’s inclusions made Dplus very exciting on the Rift. While the squad lost some series against high-grade teams such as Gen.G, T1, and HLE, those encounters were extremely close.
Lucid, the Jungler, is by far the most influential player on Dplus KIA. He is quite skilled at carry and tank champions and hugely impacts the team fights and lane ganks. Furthermore, rookie Toplaner Siwoo has shown immense carry potential with Ambessa, Rumble, and Jayce.
On the other hand, Nongshim is enjoying a great underdog run in the Regular Season with victories against prominent teams like KT Rolster, FearX, and others.
With Kingen on the Toplane and Lehends as Support, the team can beat any LCK squad on a good day. Notably, the former brought out unorthodox champions, Anivia and Nidalee in the Toplane, and was instrumental in the victories.
However, all five of Nongshim's players must be on the same page to go toe-to-toe against Dplus.
Prediction: Dplus KIA 2 - 1 Nongshim RedForce
Dplus vs Nongshim: Head-to-head
These two teams played 10 times against each other, and remarkably, Dplus won every encounter.
Previous results
Dplus lost its earlier series against Hanwha Life Esports 1-2. Meanwhile, Nongshim defeated KT Rolster 2-0 after a great performance from Kingen.
Rosters
Dplus
- Top: Siwoo
- Jungle: Lucid
- Mid: ShowMaker
- ADC: Aiming
- Support: BeryL
Nongshim
- Top: Kingen
- Jungle: GIDEON
- Mid: Fisher
- ADC: Jiwoo
- Support: Lehends
How to watch Dplus vs Nongshim in the LCK 2025 Regular Season
Here are the starting times of the Dplus vs Nongshim series:
- PT: April 30, 2025, at 1 am
- CET: April 30, 2025, at 10 am
- IST: April 30, 2025, at 1:30 pm
- Beijing CST: April 30, 2025, at 4 pm
- KST: April 30, 2025, at 5 pm
To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: LCK
- YouTube: LCK Global
