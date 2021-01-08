Dr Disrespect calls Escape from Tarkov "a legendary game," plays for 8 hours straight

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" Guy Beahm has given Escape From Tarkov his seal of approval, it would seem.

The Doc is known for his highly-aggressive 'violence-speed-momentum' gameplay. But while playing Escape From Tarkov, the streamer had to adjust his strategy to survive. He eventually played the "legendary game" for eight hours.

The Two-Time enjoyed himself so much so that he complimented the game numerous times. Although Escape From Tarkov isn't as fast-paced as COD Warzone, gamers need to be exceedingly methodical to win matches.

Dr Disrespect demonstrates how to play Escape From Tarkov with violence, speed, and momentum

Previously, Dr Disrespect tweeted about partnering with other streamers to hop on the popular realism-based fps shooter. Naturally, several responded with their K/D and survival stats, looking to team up with the popular streamer.

BattleState Games' magnum opus, Escape From Tarkov, is an fps shooter role-playing game with MMO features that make it intriguing. It is not all about eliminating enemies and rushing mindlessly.

Gamers need to be excessively careful with their choices in the game. The primary objective is to survive the round without bleeding out from injuries or dying to opponents.

🔴LIVE - Escape from Tarkov



Solo taskin grippin edge of the seat killin gaming machine

Although the game features several elements from popular battle royale games, it effectively forces players to be a bit more cautious about looting and camping. Dr DisRespect is not one for camping and raged multiple times when he found another player hiding it out in Escape From Tarkov.

He started the stream by saying:

"A lot of you don't know what Escape From Tarkov is. F***, I don't even know."

Regardless, the former Twitch broadcaster displayed some fantastic skills while playing the game.

He mentioned:

"It's a pretty high-risk, high-reward game...it will punish you, it will throw you in the dirt and drown you."

That adequately summed up the exact feel of Escape From Tarkov.

@drdisrespect gives a great explanation concerning @bstategames The passion he feels for it is expressed by everyone. pic.twitter.com/OL7Bvim22C — Samson_Knows aka Dr. Disrespects SubConscious (@samson_knows) January 5, 2021

Gamers need to be appropriately equipped with ample loot to survive and successfully get extracted from the map in Escape From Tarkov. They need to make decisive choices if they want to survive, as there aren't too many life-saving features.

Players need to focus on the extraction more than combatting in Escape From Tarkov. Although, that is not how the Two-Time likes to make Scav-runs in the game. Dr Disrespect tore through the lobbies by hunting campers. The 38-year-old died several times, but his persistence paid off in the end.

I'm looking for an experienced Escape from Tarkov sidekick.



Someone that ain't afraid to attack.



Flip phone is wide open. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) January 4, 2021

While Escape From Tarkov can be a frustrating game, Dr Disrespect advised players to keep going with the grind. The key is to covertly take out enemies without alluring third-party players.

🔴LIVE - Escape from Tarkov - Level 9



More tasks, more missions, more blood.

Gamers will also need to properly allocate their keybinds as the gameplay in Escape From Tarkov is heavily movement-dependent. Simultaneously, if they are looking to be aggressive, then it's best to take fights from cover.

The Doc mentioned that Escape From Tarkov feels like an 'RPG military survival game.' Hence, players need to quickly develop a survival strategy to win every match.

Even though he died multiple times, the California native called Escape From Tarkov one of the best games of all time. From movement to gunplay, everything in the game is incredibly realistic, and gamers will have to adjust to these dynamics.

While it can be frustrating, the Doc mentioned that the key is to keep being persistent. Hopefully, gamers will do the same and stay composed while playing Escape From Tarkov.