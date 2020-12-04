Dr Disrespect was seemingly given an offer to join OpTic Chicago during one of his recent streams playing Black Ops Cold War.

During one of Dr Disrespect's live streams, Hector "HECZ" Rodriguez can be heard giving Doc an offer to join his organization. The clip was brought to light by Eports Talk on YouTube and is a brief clip.

It appears that during Doc's Black Ops Cold War game with some other players on stream, HECZ joins their discord or voice channel. After the quick confusion of him joining dies down, HECZ simply asks Dr Disrespect about joining OpTic Chicago.

Dr Disrespect and OpTic Chicago

(Image Credit: Dr Disrespect/YouTube)

After HECZ made the offer, the voice channel was still laughing over the conversation. HECZ asks everyone to stop for a moment and he tells Dr Disrespect not to play dumb and claims he heard him.

Dr Disrespect acknowledges he heard the OpTic Chicago offer but immediately jumps to a dig at a package he received from HECZ for what was likely some OpTic gear. Unfortunately, Dr Disrespect doesn't give a solid answer to HECZ about the offer.

The only answer Doc really gives is that he'd tweet something out, but even then, that isn't confirmed to be about joining OpTic Chicago or not. HECZ leaves the conversation by telling Doc he has his number and he should call if he makes up his mind.

Dr Disrespect has had a good relationship with OpTic for a long time and they were likely a part of helping him early on in his career.

Advertisement

Of course at this point, the two brands ae completely separate and they don't necessarily need to join each other in order to thrive. But due to how close Doc has been with OpTic, it isn't totally out of question for the offer to be real.

These clips can get tricky because there is no confirmation on whether or not the deal is real. The whole situation could be a quick troll, it could be a way to raise some attention, or it could be an entirely real deal for Dr Disrespect to join OpTic Chicago.

In the most likely event, Dr Disrespect probably wouldn't join OpTic or any other organization. Dr Disrespect has his own massive brand that doesn't need an org tied to it.

It also seems fishy that HECZ wouldn't even go about a deal like that in a crowded voice call. Fans of both brands will just have to wait for more information to come out, if it ever does.