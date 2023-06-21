Dr Disrespect mocks HasanAbi fans on stream, doubling down on the "fat phony" comment

Hasan Abi's criticism of Dr Disrespect, where the former referenced the latter's 2017 confession to infidelity, seems to have touched a nerve. As a result, the Doc is going after the creator and his fans. In a recent stream, the 41-year-old did an impression of what he believed the average Hasan Abi fan would sound like, making them out to be self-serving, woke, and involuntarily celibate. He also called the political streamer a "fat phony."

This feud between the two streamers stems from the 31-year-old commenting on Dr Disrespect showing support for Nickmercs. For those unaware, Nick's operator bundle was removed from Call of Duty Warzone after he allegedly made some anti-LGBT comments.

Dr Disrespect does humiliating impression of Hasan Abi fans after "fat phony" comment

Call of Duty: "Due to recent events, we have removed the "NICKMERCS Operator" bundle from the Modern Warfare II and Warzone store. We are focused on celebrating PRIDE with our employees and our community."

Nickmercs, a popular Twitch streamer and COD player, had responded to a video about pro and anti-gay rights protestors engaged a violent clash, with the view that the issue of LGBT rights is not one meant to be discussed in the classroom.

This comment received significant backlash from the LGBTQ community, most notably from Activision, the developers of the Call of Duty franchise, who promptly removed the creator's Operator bundle, which had been added just a week ago, from the game.

In protest of this several members of the streaming community expressed solidarity for Nickmercs, with Dr Disrespect uninstalling Warzone from his PC, live on stream, and saying that he would not be installing the game until Nick's bundle is restored to the in-game library.

Hasan reacted to the clip of Dr Disrespect uninstalling the game, two days later, and laughed, saying:

"He is more loyal to Nickmercs having his skin than his own wife. Yes, he's more loyal to that."

Visibly angered by these comments, Dr Disrespect launched into a rant against Hasan on a recent stream, saying:

"Like who's this fat phony, Hasan, this fat phony. He's so concerned about everything, about the two-time...these people man, you just don't worry about anything, except yourself, and what's close to you, and what matters to you."

In open-lobby games, people often try to interact with the avatars of popular streamers by getting in their face, jumping in front of them, etc. One such fan tried to interact with Dr Disrespect, in his PUBG pre-match lobby, which annoyed the streamer, famous for his "tough guy" attitude, who feels trying to get some attention from a creator like this is a desperate move. He said, mocking the fan:

"Look, look there I am I got in on a wednesay, I got no life, I got no friends, I got no job, I got no social skills, I got nothing...(starts fake crying)... I got nothing except you Doc..and you're in my lobby...and it makes me feel so good."

As he was humorously railing against the player's desperate move, Dr Disrespect continued the rant to illustrate his point that these kinds of desperate fanboys are the people who support Hasan.

"My favourite content creator is Hasan, you know? He's fat, and he's got a really weird looking structure of his shoulders and he's unathletic, and he's really fat, and he's my favourite content creator."

Dr Disrespect then pretended to be a Hasan fan and said:

"I got nothing going on, I'm so depressed, I got a chip on my shoulder, I'm critical of everything except myself. I got ,he/him, in my bio...."

Dr Disrespect: "Who's running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now? Same people from the purple snakes? Pathetic."



Same people from the purple snakes?



Pathetic. Who’s running Call of Duty PR and Marketing now?Same people from the purple snakes?Pathetic.

Hasan has stood by his statements, despite getting repeated criticism from Dr Disrespect and his massive fanbase. His relatively smaller following is presently attacking the Doc for his comments.

It remains to be seen how this feud between the two will progress. On the other hand, the larger question of whether Nickmercs' bundle will be restored in Warzone 2 remains unanswered.

