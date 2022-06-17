"Is she Pokimane?"- Pokimane shares a cute interaction with a young fan during IRL stream in Korea

Twitch Gaming sensation Imane "Pokimane" recently shared the cutest interaction with a young fan during her IRL stream in Korea. From Korean heritage to spicy, delicious cuisine, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer has been exploring every aspect of the place. Needless to say, the Twitch superstar is already in love with Korea.

Although Poki has been majorly streaming and vlogging her entire day in Korea, including shopping and exploring street life, the primary highlight of her vlogs is her adorable fan meetings.

And that's precisely what her most recent IRL stream is all about, wherein she had one of the most wholesome moments with a young fan:

"Is she Pokimane?"

Pokimane shared an adorable moment with a young fan during her IRL stream in Korea

Throughout her long streaming journey, Pokimane has always been one of the most beloved creators in the streaming space. Be it bagging the Legacy Streamer of the Year award or starting her very own merchandise, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer has cultivated many fond memories in the industry.

Despite being in one of the most competitive industries, the Twitch star has built a massive loyal fanbase.

While exploring the unseen beauty of Korea, the Moroccan-born streamer came across a fan. For the young boy, it was unarguably a dream come true as he was utterly stunned and surprised to see Poki in Korea, while being on a family trip himself.

He just kept looking at her in disbelief and finally asked her for a picture together:

"Is she Pokimane? Can I get a picture? "

The Offline TV co-founder continued to giggle and laugh. Meanwhile, the fan was still astonished and even asked JakenBake if he is streaming right now. Poki took the opportunity to have a light-hearted moment with the young fan.

All in all, the clip is one of the most wholesome features on the internet today.

Fans react to Pokimane's wholesome fan meet

As expected, the meeting elicited a plethora of positive responses from viewers from all corners of the internet. Fans in the YouTube comment section loved every bit of the interaction between the Twitch streamer and her fan.

Fans react to Poki's wholesome fan meet (Image via- Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

With her Korea vlogs and IRL streams, the popular personality continues to dominate the livestreaming world with her fun, bubbly personality.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far