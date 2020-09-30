Dr Disrespect mocks Twitch over new rules and policy change

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is currently one of the most formidable personalities in the realm of gaming and is blessed with a charismatic swagger and an exuberant persona.

Over the course of his streaming career, the Doc has garnered quite a stellar fan following for himself, with millions fawning over his larger-than-life persona. He recently also made a stunning comeback to streaming on YouTube, which was watched by more than half a million people.

Despite all the success that has come his way, there remains one factor which continues to prick at his conscience, that being his unceremonious Twitch ban.

Sources: DrDisrespect has been permanently banned from Twitch — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) June 26, 2020

Ever since that fateful day, the Doc has been desperately searching for answers as to why exactly he was banned from a platform where he was one of the biggest content creators.

The uncertainty even caused him anxiety; something which he revealed in a recent stream. However, Dr Disrespect is not one to mince words and over the course of his recent streams, he has been addressing his Twitch ban frequently. He recently also took a jibe at their recent change in policy.

Dr Disrespect pokes fun at Twitch's rules

Advertisement

The reason why Dr Disrespect's ban reeks of suspicion is the fact that till today, there is no official statement from Twitch as to why the two-time Champions Club leader was banned off the platform.

Apart from being unable to stream, the ban also prevents any of Doc's friends or acquaintances over at Twitch to stream with him as it could result in a potential ban. This was the case recently when Dr Disrespect had to call off his collaboration with Twitch streamer x2Pac due to a distinct 'grey area'.

However, this all seemed to have changed recently when the likes of Nadeshot, Crimsix and Snoop Dogg hosted Dr Disrespect on their live streams. Rather than take action against these notable streamers, Twitch went ahead and revamped their policy instead:

For anyone that missed it Twitch made an update to their policies around suspended/banned streamers



Without punishing any big name streamers they have sort of quietly re-enforced that anyone who is streaming with suspended streamers make sure to mute them and avoid interaction pic.twitter.com/5xlNn0UFEQ — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 29, 2020

Advertisement

Stating that it was up to the streamer to remove, mute or limit their interaction with a certain 'suspended user', Twitch's policy change was ridiculed by members of the streaming community who called it whimsical and outrageous.

Keeping this in mind, Dr Disrespect himself decided to take shots at Twitch recently as he proceeded to mock 'the purple platform' during his recent YouTube stream:

"Hey John, we gotta rewrite the rules for this yeah, so if he plays with somebody from our platform what do we gotta write , oh shit, we gotta write this and this....let's make sure that he's always buried , yeah we never liked him from the beginning ..."

"It's like little middle school games over there huh, we're so far ahead of it, we really are ...we're all alone on an island Champions Club, we've always been alone and you know what, we've gotta figure it out man, we're the castaways. We gotta figure out how to get off this island and we will!

With Dr Disrespect's recent ridicule, Twitch continues to be facing the heat from a large section of the aggrieved online community, who continues to demand definitive answers with respect to his ban.