Dr Disrespect, Ninja, and others appear as cardboard cutouts at the Super Bowl

Dr Disrespect and other streamers paid $100 to have popular cardboard cutouts at the Super Bowl.

The NFL charged fans $100 to have their faces on a cardboard cutout in the Super Bowl. This was their way of making up for lost ticket sales during the game while also making the stadium appear full.

Two notable streamers who received cardboard cutouts were Dr Disrespect and Ninja.

@drdisrespect good to see you made it to the game Doc pic.twitter.com/TA8KzYApsM — Austin (@AustinOnTwitter) February 8, 2021

Billie Eilish and other celebrities also appeared as cutouts during the game. This was the NFL's way to show celebrities some love.

i don’t have a proper picture of it but yes there is a cardboard cutout of me at the super bowl & no i have never watched a full game of football in my entire life pic.twitter.com/qisIdsNhww — zahra (@zhashx) February 8, 2021

This was an ingenious way to make fans feel involved. Dr Disrespect is known for cracking jokes out of mundane situations, and this could've been another instance of the same.

Dr Disrespect was very proud of his cutout and mentioned the same on social media.

Ninja was also vocal about his spot. He followed the game on his Twitter feed. Ninja has only grown in popularity since his Fortnite days.

Dr Disrespect is making the most out of his Twitch ban

Besides tweeting about the Super Bowl, he has recently struck a deal with Fanduel. Fanduel manages sports betting as well as fantasy drafts. Dr Disrespect has been very vocal about this partnership, and it's a good opportunity after being shunned by Twitch.

It's good to see that the hit from Twitch has done nothing to hurt Dr Disrespect. There may be many rumors as to why he was banned, but there are still no clear answers.

What is clear is that Dr Disrespect has not let the ban bring him down.

