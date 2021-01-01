It's 2021, and the Dr Disrespect Twitch ban is still a mystery but Shroud has some insight to offer

In a recent stream, Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek explained why he is reluctant to know more about Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV’s mysterious Twitch ban. He added that some of the theories concerning it do not make sense.

Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch in June 2020. Twitch did not announce the reason behind this move. Dr Direspect confirmed that he had not been told the reason behind the ban.

Lots of speculation and theories have emerged over the past few months. One of these theories posited that the move was not the result of any infringement. Instead, Dr Disrespect was banned so Twitch could afford to sign Ninja and Shroud. This is something Dr Disrespect himself has spoken about.

In a recent stream, Shroud appeared to downplay these rumors and said that he doesn't want to know the reason behind Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban.

Shroud suggested that the ban's chances of taking place because of Twitch’s inability to afford all three popular streamer was minimal.

Shroud was doing a live stream and engaging with his viewers. One viewer asked him if he is upset that he cannot play with Dr Disrespect on Twitch anymore. This is what he had to say.

“No. I would say I am more upset about the fact that I don’t know what it is. That has nothing to do with Twitch though. That’s more so has something to do with Doc, right?”

Shroud suggested that he might not be able to take the real reason behind Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban.

“No, I don’t know, and I don’t want to know. I will be honest. I do want know, but I don’t want to know. I am scared to know.”

There is a lack of information concerning Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban, and even popular streamers like Shroud have little knowledge of the situation.

Image via Shroud, YouTube

“People say the rumor that they got rid of him to make room for me and Ninja. Wouldn’t it be better to have a triple dub than a double dub and then an L? Like, some of these rumors and thought processes or so lost. They don’t make any sense."

It's been over six months since Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban. Fans will eventually have to move on from the situation.