Dr. Disrespect reacts to Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay

Herschel Guy Beahm, known globally as Dr. Disrespect has been trending all over social media ever since his stunning return to streaming on YouTube. The online community has been in awe of the Doc's unputdownable persona and his streams, the most recent of which featured Cyberpunk 2077.

After streaming Rogue Company, an upcoming third-person multiplayer shooting game on his stream, Dr. Disrespect also reacted to one of the most anticipated games of the year, CD Projekt's magnum opus, Cyberpunk 2077.

Deemed one of the most ambitious video game projects of the decade, Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release later in November this year and like the rest of the online community, even The Doc seems to be eagerly awaiting its release.

Dr. Disrespect and Cyberpunk 2077

This is not the first time that Dr. Disrespect has reacted to Cyberpunk 2077, having feigned annoyance in the past, at the fact that they decided to cast Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves instead of him.

Reeves was signed to play the character of Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, a role which The Doc believed was better suited for him.

In 2019, Dr. Disrespect had hilariously commented:

I can't believe they got Keanu Reeves! What a generic sellout ! Are you kidding me...you could've had a six foot eight powerhouse

Recently, since his return to streaming on YouTube, Dr. Disrespect reacted to the latest Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay reveal and this is what he had to say:

It looks so amazing for an open world game...when I play this game, I'm definitely running all of the graphics on ultramax on my 315,000 dollar PC. Easy, I'm gonna have 4K and I'm gonna have my upload bit rate at like 20,000.

It's pretty amazing, the scope of creating a video game of this skill and how much like goes into it and when you get a good developer like them-CD Projekt, you kinda have to appreciate all the details right.

You can check out Dr. Disrespect's reaction the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, from the 6:43 mark, in the video below:

Reactions online

Dr. Disrespect is known for his larger than life persona and brash attitude, which many from the online community believe is a perfect fit for the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

For a while, several users have been demanding an exclusive Dr. Disrespect collaboration in-game.

Check out some of the reactions below:

It certainly remains to be seen if Cyberpunk 2077 will give in and incorporate a Dr. Disrespect based event or character, until then, here's to hoping!

You can watch the latest gameplay reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 in the video below: