Dr Disrespect's Gillette song has been turned into a nostalgic commercial

Dr Disrespect's song titled "Gillette" was turned into a commercial by a YouTube user using vintage footage. It's quite convincing and induces heavy nostalgia for the 80s.

Dr Disrespect is a glamorous character who looks like he could be in a band like Queen or U2. Everything fits so perfectly for an 80's style commercial.

UH GILLETTE THE BEST THE MAN CAN GET! https://t.co/0nsSH5vPlH — pammel / luggas (@P4mmel) January 24, 2021

How´s the game? Well this is keeping me alive rn: https://t.co/yYUeC3ZpkK — Pinguin (@PinguinIRL) January 27, 2021

Even the music from Dr Disrespect is reminiscent of 80s techno and house. The commercial starts with a futuristic vibe, as imagined four decades ago. This mash-up video is currently trending on YouTube, along with another video of Dr Disrespect.

the doc would look glorious in a Gillette commercial.. — Tizz (@Tizzx) March 24, 2017

@DrDisRespect @Gillette Please make a commercial out of doc's "Gillette (The best a man can get). — Toxic | Slick Daddy (@ToxicFox_Furry) March 31, 2017

This endeavor must have taken a lot of effort, and it has managed to convince many people in the comments of the video. Unfortunately, the publisher did not put Dr Disrespect in the video, so it's pointless searching for him. It should be noted that Dr Disrespect was born in 1982.

The footage is from the original commercial. It was obviously made in the 80. Hopefully, Dr Disrespect acknowledges this video and makes it more popular.

Dr Disrespect's most viewed video is him most likely dying in a car crash

Weirdly enough, the other video trending about Dr Disrespect is also not made by him. It is a parody video of Dr Disrespect in a car accident. While this video does not contain gore, it is quite convincing.

The two videos are polar apart in sentiment, from a creative use of his music to a video of him in a head-on collision.

Just realized that Dr. Disrespect Dies in a Car Crash is the most viewed video of @drdisrespect on the internet...



Gillette deserves way more. pic.twitter.com/gIPdvKx8bU — unclebeanbag (@unclebeanbag7) January 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see what else people do with his footage or music.

