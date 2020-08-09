Dr.DisRespect says Shroud going pro in Valorant would be ‘sweet’

After a month of silence, Dr.DisRespect finally made a triumphant return to the world of streaming on the 7th of August.

On his two-hour-long stream, he got a welcome of 500k viewers, which is just incredible. And Dr.DisRespect finally seems to have made a new home for himself on YouTube after his permanent ban from Twitch in June.

However, streaming games and talking about his return was not the only thing that Doc talked about in his two-hour-long broadcast. He did take some time to talk about Shroud and the speculation surrounding him taking up a professional career in Valorant.

After the shutting down of Mixer in July, Shroud was yet to decide what his future would be as a professional gamer. Would he be joining YouTube, Twitch, or seeking a professional career in a game was anybody’s guess. However, his recent cryptic messages on Twitter seem to suggest that he might just be considering going pro in Valorant.

Dr.DisRespect’s take on Shroud going pro in Valorant

According to Doc, Shroud going pro in Valorant would indeed be ‘sweet’.

While talking about which streamer to collaborate with, Dr.DisRespect brought up Shroud's name and referred to the hiatus he was taking from streaming.

“Where's Shroud?! What the hell is going on with Shroud, can anyone tell me?!" he exclaimed.

"What are his little GIFs?!"

By GIF's, he is referring to the cryptic messages that Shroud has been leaving on Twitch, which showed small GIFs of gameplay from Valorant.

Dr.DisRespect then explained why he thinks Valorant would be perfect for his fellow streamer.

"I hope he goes pro, that would be pretty sweet," he said.

"Because I think Valorant will, you know, within the next year, two years, three years, it will be like the sort of Counter-Strike level, maybe. I don't know. There is a hardcore following, hardcore player group, a community if you will."

Can this be a hint at Shroud going pro in Valorant?

Is there more to Dr.DisRespect’s statements than what meets the eye? That's something that fans are going to speculate for a bit. And as both Shroud and Doc are thick as thieves, there might just be a lot more to what Dr.DisRespect knows about his friend’s future than he is letting on.

It's just a waiting game for now and Shroud actually going pro in Valorant will be a huge boost to the esports scene for the game.