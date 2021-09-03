Dr DisRespect shares his views about Twitch v YouTube debate, says there is a clear winner

Dr DisRespect has been streaming on YouTube since 2020 after his mysterious permanent ban from Twitch. He has only recently opened up about this, saying he's going to "sue the f**k out of Twitch."

Recently, a lot of streamers have been making the switch from Twitch to YouTube, including the likes of Valkyrae, TimTheTatman and now maybe even NICKMERCS.

On September 2, TimTheTatman made his big debut in the world of YouTube streaming, and decided to join hands with his fellow streamers DrLupo, Dr DisRespect and CourageJD.

The livestream was just how one would expect it to be when four of the world's biggest streamers get together in a stream. It was a huge success, and garnered over 100K views within no time.

However, during the stream, Dr DisRespect discussed one of the most raging topics in the streaming community, that of Twitch v YouTube, and he says there is a clear winner.

Dr DisRespect thinks the "choice is easy" between Twitch and YouTube

Dr DisRespect was replying to some comments on his livestream when someone made a statement that YouTube was better than Twitch. Dr DisRespect shared his opinion regarding this statement, and it was honestly quite surprising.

Since the streamer shares his content on YouTube, it would have been logical for him to side with the red halls of the platform. Surprisingly, Dr DisRespect stated that Twitch was better "from a functional standpoint."

“From a functional standpoint, wrong. I think YouTube’s nowhere close. Number one, there’s no discoverability. Your algorithms… I mean, do I need to hire a scientist or something?”

Viewers can hear Doc state his opinion regarding the matter from 34:03 in the following video:

Dr DisRespect also stated his opinion about how messy it is to end a stream on YouTube.

“When I shut down the stream, it seems everything just goes into a black hole.”

Dr DisRespect stated some very important points that YouTube would do well to work upon.

Now that many big streamers are shifting from Twitch streaming to YouTube, the Google-owned platform should strive to make its platform easier to work with. Most streamers are switching over to YouTube so they can solely focus on their content instead of other things like views and donations. Considering that this is the reason why streamers are switching, the red platform needs to live up to their expectations.

