When and how to watch TimTheTatMan's first livestream on YouTube: Timing, channel details and more

TimTheTatman kicked off a huge controversy within the streaming community after announcing his departure from Twitch and subsequent shift to YouTube Gaming. His departure kickstarted an exodus for many streamers, including Valkyrae and Lazarbeam, and now allegedly NICKMERCS as well.

However, leaving all the controversy aside, Timothy "TimTheTatman" John Betar has now revealed all the details about his first ever livestream on YouTube, and fans could not be more excited about it.

Tomorrow 10AM CST - 11AM EST - 8AM PST.



First stream on @YoutubeGaming.



Gonna be playing some games with @DrDisrespect @DrLupo and @CourageJD



You don't wanna miss this

TimTheTatman revealed that he will be be live alongside other big names in the streaming community such as Dr DisRespect, CourageJD and DrLupo.

When and where to watch TimTheTatman's first ever YouTube livestream

In his Twitter post, Betar revealed all the details regarding his first YouTube livestream. Viewers can watch the livestream at different times, depending on various timezones. TimTheTatman will be live on YouTube on 2 September 2021 at the following times:

8.00am PT

10.00am CST

11.00am ET

4.00pm BST

1.00am AEST (September 3)

While the streamer has not mentioned their choice of content, the squad of Dr DisRespect, CourageJD, DrLupo and TimTheTatman most definitely guarantees a livestream laden with fun and entertainment.

Streamers Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatman together (Image via timthetatman on Twitter)

The squad themselves seem quite excited about the livestream, with popular streamers like Ninja also jumping on the bandwagon. Suffice to say, the social media landscape is ecstatic about the entertainment coming to YouTube on 2 September 2021.

Upholding his usual sardonic wit, the Two-Time had an appropriate response for CourageJD.

Nah, I'm good. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) September 1, 2021

My entire OG fortnite squad is on Youtube gaming O.O



Congrats to @timthetatman @DrLupo and @CouRageJD love you guys <3 — Ninja (@Ninja) September 1, 2021

TimTheTatman had earlier posted a video on his official YouTube channel discussing plans for his upcoming streams.

The streamer revealed that he would mostly post livestream clips on his official YouTube channel, TimTheTatman. However, he would upload edited clips of his videos on his secondary YouTube channel, More TimTheTatman.

As of now, fans are extremely excited to witness the jaw-dropping experience that will arrive when legendary streamers like DrLupo, Dr DisRespect, Courage JD and TimTheTatman reunite on one platform.

