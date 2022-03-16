"We are about setting the bar": Dr DisRespect has a few strong words against The Streamer Awards 2022

Guy "Dr DisRespect" was seen talking about The Streamer Awards 2022 on his stream where he shared his opinion regarding the well-received award show with his fans and audiences.

During one of his recent livestreams, Dr DisRespect mentioned how he was not interested in doing short-term collaborations with other content creators on different streaming platforms and offered his views on the stream awards.

Taking a polarizing look at this topic, the streamer went on to say that:

"We are about setting the bar, one at a time. Every time!"

Dr DisRespect talks about The Streamer Awards 2022 and shares his views regarding the same

Timestamp: 05:02:33

The Doc had been streaming for around five hours where he played a number of games, ranging from Elden Ring to some First Person Shooter games. He also discussed his upcoming project, Midnight Society, and its DayZero access pass.

Taking a short break from playing games, Dr DisRespect took the opportunity to share his views regarding the streamer award show, which aired on March 13, 2022, hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella."

Getting straight to the point, the streamer mentioned:

"On this channel, we are not interested in short term collaborations just so that we could forget it the next day. Wrong!"

He then took a diss against various streamers by mentioning how he was not keen on doing or hosting an award ceremony that would end up giving awards to their best friends:

"We're not interested in creating our own streamer award shows so that we can hand it to our best friends. Wrong!"

He continued:

"On this f***ing channel, in this high octane arena, we are about pushing the envelope."

Concluding his minute-long address, directly talking about and against the streamer award shows, he returned to playing Call of Duty: Warzone and played it for the next hour and a half.

Fans react to Dr DisRespect's opinions about The Streamer Awards 2022

Viewers and audiences on Reddit seemed to be on both sides of the coin related to his opinion on the topic. Some folks agreed with his notion while others went against him and brought in the topic of him pushing his NFT project.

A few mentioned that the streamer is known for putting up such kind of polarizing ideas and not taking it too seriously.

Despite the Two-Time Champion's opinion, the Streamer Awards was a massive hit that was viewed by more than three-hundred thousand active viewers on Twitch.

