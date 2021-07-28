Dr Disrespect wants to be on the Netflix "board" to make it a true "streaming service"

Popular streaming service Netflix recently strengthened its resolve to enter the gaming industry and Dr Disrespect wants a piece of it. The "Two-Time" had already predicted that this is going to be Netflix's next big move. When he heard the news about the company making efforts to expand into video games, he couldn't be happier.

Dr Disrespect has prior experience working with gaming studios as he was a designer for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Moreover, he is one of the oldest yet passionate gaming streamers still out there, making him a veteran in the field. With his permanent Twitch ban on one hand and his discontent from streaming on YouTube on the other, Doc could certainly diversify.

In a recent stream, Dr Disrespect was enthralled by the news of Netflix entering an industry he knew in and out and thus immediately offered to be on the "board" for this new venture. He also released a clip of his offer to Netflix in a video titled "DrDisrespect x Netflix".

Dr Disrespect recommends Netflix to hire the services of the Two-Time

Right after starting his monolog, Dr Disrespect exited the screen and later entered with his three trophies, including his 'Streamer of the Year' award. Clearly, the Two-Time came prepared to prove that he is the best man to hire if Netflix wanted someone who knew about gaming.

He said:

"Hey Netflix? You wanna have a nice serious phone call? Let's have a nice serious phone call. I like the platform, I like the potential of Netflix. You put me on the board, we sit down in suit and ties if we need to, in a big a** conference room on the 40th floor."

One of the best in the business… and I’m not even talking about myself. pic.twitter.com/3ajCs9dWUk — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) July 25, 2021

Dr Disrespect believes that once Netflix enables streaming video games to phones and computers, it will become a "real streaming service" and "they can say that they are truly a streaming service".

Clearly, watching Dr Disrespect be on the board that gets to decide what content makes its way to fans would not only be a dream come true for him but for all his fans. The maps he designed for COD: Advanced Warfare are some of the best ones in the franchise, making him the best man for the job.

