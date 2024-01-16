Dr. Ratio Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail: All attributes and pull value

Players might wonder if they should pull for Dr. Ratio Eidolons while his limited-time Warp banner is available after his release in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. He is a new 5-star character who wields the power of the Imaginary element and excels in dealing significant single-target damage as he follows The Hunt Path.

This article lists all Dr. Ratio Eidolons and discusses whether you should pull for them during the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

All Dr. Ratio Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail detailed

Dr. Ratio (Image via HoYoverse)

All Dr. Ratio Eidolons are listed in the following section:

Eidolon one: Increases the maximum stackable amount of the Trace “Summation” by four. At the beginning of the battle, Dr. Ratio instantly gains four stacks of Summation. This Eidolon cannot be used until the Trace is unlocked.

When Dr. Ratio's Talent follow-up attack hits an opponent, for every debuff the target has, it deals additional Imaginary DMG that scales with 20% of Dr. Ratio's ATK stat. This effect can be activated four times during each subsequent attack.

Eidolon three: increases the level of Basic ATK by one with a maximum upgrade level of 10 and the Ultimate level by two with a maximum upgrade level of 15.

Eidolon four: Triggering Talent regenerates an additional 15 Energy for Dr. Ratio.

Eidolon five: Increases both Skill and Talent levels by two, up to a maximum level of 15.

Eidolon six: Increases Dr. Ratio's follow-up attack damage by 50% while boosting the triggerable count for Wiseman's Folly by one.

Should you pull for Dr. Ratio's Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail?

Players can Warp for Dr. Ratio's Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio’s limited-time Warp banner will be available with the release of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail. Players should pull for some of his Eidolons, as they look very promising.

As mentioned, the first Dr. Ratio Eidolon increases the stackable amount of Summation, allowing players to stack it up to 10 times. The Summation effect will be able to boost his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG by 25 and 50%, respectively.

The second Dr. Ratio Eidolon boosts his follow-up attack damage, greatly benefiting him when he is placed in various teams oriented on the aforementioned attack. His fourth Eidolon regenerates Energy for him, which is useful but not worthwhile, as players can use characters like Huohuo or Tingyun in the party.

Dr. Ratio, on the other hand, gains significant strength from his sixth Eidolon. This increases his follow-up attack damage and triggerable count for Wiseman's Folly by 50% and one, respectively.

That being said, if you want to invest in Dr. Ratio significantly, secure some Eidolons, such as the first two, to drastically increase his damage. You can make use of him in various team compositions as a main and sun DPS unit, along with other characters who excel in follow-up attacks, such as Clara, Jing Yuan, Topaz & Numby, and Himeko.

You can also save for upcoming Penacony characters, such as Black Swan and Sparkle, as both characters are excellent and will be dominating the meta after their release in Honkai Star Rail.