Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer breakdown

The Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer gave people a taste of what's to come in Bioware's latest action RPG title. Although the game and its cast were previously teased during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, the latest video unveiled exactly how the game will play out when it releases in fall 2024. From the return of a few franchise classic mechanics to a new direction for its combat, the trailer shed light on numerous aspects.

This article will break down the gameplay showcase, shedding light on what's in store for fans ready to embark on another grand adventure throughout Thedas.

Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay: Returning to Thedas

The trailer kicks off with a shot of the protagonist meeting a familiar face. The dwarf Varric returns once more to lend us his crossbow. The group then discusses their plan to meet up with Neve Gallus, the investigator, and stop the mage Solas.

Minrathous (Image via Bioware)

Solas was one of the companions you could recruit in Dragon Age Inquisition, and if you have played the previous game, you either hated his character or loved the complexity of his writing. The elven mage is back once again, and he will seemingly feature as an antagonist in Dragon Age The Veilguard.

The video proceeds to showcase the protagonist, essentially the avatar you can create before starting the game. Alongside Varric, you wade through the rain-soaked streets of Minrathous, before coming to a halt. Here the pair hides from a search light sat atop the main Citadel in the city.

The Citadel suspects that a human woman is responsible for a bar fight that was actually caused by the duo. The protagonist steps up to help her out only to be stopped by Varric, who explains their mission is more important. Soon they spot a tear in the Veil, which separates the realms of humans and demons. This results in the city of Minlathous being attacked by the creatures beyond the Veil.

A city overrun by demons (Image via Bioware)

The duo understands that they are late and Solas has started the ritual of tearing down the Veil in an attempt to restore Elven supremacy. They quickly rush through the streets which are full of nightmarish demons and find Lace Harding, another companion from Dragon Age Inquisition. During this dialog sequence in the Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer, we get a glimpse of a returning feature — the dialog choice wheel.

Your choices during certain sequences play a major role in character relationships in Bioware RPGs. This will also be the case for the upcoming title. You subsequently receive your gear, followed by an action sequence that gives you a taste of the combat in Dragon Age The Veilguard.

The combat (Image via Bioware)

The battle system seems to be a mix of hack-and-slash-oriented combat, where you can dodge enemy strikes. You can also create combos, and use a secondary bow to deal damage from afar. The Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer also showcases that your party members can aid you in battle, although it is unclear if you can control them.

A look at the Ability Wheel (Image via Bioware)

After dispatching the demons, the group makes their way to find Detective Neve Gallus. The trio fights their way through the streets, before reaching a barrier that is surrounded by enemies. Here, you will spot another gameplay feature — the Ability Wheel. This will pause your game and allow you to select skills, making this a great tactical feature during battle.

They unite with Neve, who reveals where Solas is hiding. This leads the group to the Arlathan forest, where Solas is performing the ritual to destroy the Veil. The group encounters more demons. During this segment of the Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer, you will spot these new creatures being slightly stronger, as they have a shield protecting them. Destroying the shield seems to leave them stunned. After dispatching the enemies, the group makes their way towards Solas.

The first major boss fight in Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer (Image via Bioware)

But before they can reach the Elven mage, a new threat appears. The Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer showcases the first boss battle, The Pride Demon. This part of the video reveals a few more features, such as the ability to deflect enemy attacks, and quickly get back on your feet after being stunned.

After defeating the Pride Demon, the group discusses their strategy to confront Solas. During this dialog sequence, you can notice that characters will approve or disapprove of your choice. This may have a lasting impact in the future, but for now, after formulating their plan, the group goes on the offensive.

Bianca's destruction might be the saddest part in the Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay showcase (Image via Bioware)

Varric tries to placate his former friend, but Solas is way too obsessed with his power. A tragedy also occurs here, as the Elven mage uses his magic to destroy one of the most iconic elements in Dragon Age, Varric's crossbow, Bianca.

You will now have to choose who will hold the line as you attempt to stop the ritual. After choosing who stays behind, you and your selected ally go behind the stone statues at the ruin, destroy the scaffolding, and push it down in an attempt to kill Solas.

This marks the end of the Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer (Image via Bioware)

You fail to do so, and a giant rift appears behind Solas, with a gigantic silhouette emerging from it. The video cuts to the game's title drop.

This is where the Dragon Age The Veilguard gameplay trailer ends, but players can experience the complete story when Bioware's upcoming RPG arrives in fall 2024.

