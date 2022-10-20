Dragon Ball: The Breakers - Steps on how to connect with friends, create a room, cross-play and more

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the latest asymmetrical multiplayer in the market. In it, a team of seven players must survive against the powerful Raiders in the form of the Dragon Ball franchise's most iconic villains, including the likes of Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. The game is fun, and can be enjoyed even more when played with friends.

Priced at $20 USD, the game is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

This guide dissects some of the basics of the action thriller regarding how to invite friends, create or join a room, and much more.

How to play with friends in Dragon Ball: The Breakers

How to create a room

This particular action title comes alive when played with a group of friends, which takes the survival aspect of the game to a whole new level. Instructions on how to create a room and invite friends are jotted down below:

Open Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Once logged-in, open the menu and click on Online Match.

The game will take you to the waiting screen. Notice the Room Key on the top-right corner of the screen.

Share the Room Key with your online friends.

Wait for them to join. Up to seven friends can join your room.

How to join a room

Open the Dragon Ball: The Breakers game.

Go to the mode selection screen, and click on the Join Room option located at the top-right corner of the screen.

Wait for your friend to share the Room Key. Once shared, enter the password to the room.

Once inside, you and your friends can begin the matchmaking process.

In case some slots are left empty, they will automatically get filled by other online players.

What about cross-playing with friends?

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t provide any cross-play features. Hence, gamers will have to play with friends who are on the same platform. This wraps up our quick guide on how to connect with friends at Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

A sneak peak at the gameplay

Unlike the previous titles in the franchise, Dragon Ball: The Breakers has a pretty different gameplay, whether players are playing as Survivors or one of the most unstoppable Raiders.

If players choose to be one of the seven Survivors, they will begin with character building. They will be able to enter the match once their unique avatar is created.

There are many ways to win a game; the first approach is to collect all the Power Keys on the map to activate the super-time machine. Once the bar is filled up, the game’s timeline will be corrected and everyone on the Survivors side will win. Another way to claim a victory is by defeating the Raiders.

This is the third partial victory in the game, where smaller time machines are generated, through which only a few Survivors can escape. Overall, in this scenario, the Raiders are considered the victors.

On the other hand, playing with one of the Raiders is more straightforward. The way to win is by eliminating all Survivors or by letting the clock run out.

