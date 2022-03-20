Dream and Twitter philanthropist Pulte announce $30,000 giveaway on Twitter

Today, the immensely popular Minecraft streamer Dream announced that with the help of Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte, he would be giving away $30,000 to a random person.

Dream is one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch, but it's not necessarily his face that's being recognized. Instead, he uses a simple smiley-face mask to hide his identity.

Although no one knows what a mask-toting celebrity looks like, he has still garnered a massive following in just under three years and even won the "Creator of the Year" award at The Game Awards in 2021.

Dream @Dream THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR CREATOR OF THE YEAR!!!!!! this is so amazing, I love u all such an amazing community. #TheGameAwards https://t.co/f64ulqZuwy

Dream announces $30,000 giveaway and how to win

Today he took to Twitter to announce that he would be giving $30,000 with the help of the famous Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte, a man with a long history of donating money to those in need.

He's been using his wealth and his charity's donation funds to help those in need, giving away cars, paying people's rent, and even just sending money to people at random.

The tweet details the simple rules of the giveaway, that to be eligible for the giveaway, you must follow both Dream and Pulte on Twitter and retweet the announcement tweet.

Dream @Dream I’m going to give away $30,000 to 1 random person who retweets this tweet AND follows Twitter Philanthropist @Pulte and Me!! (If you don’t follow us, we can’t DM you the money) Will show proof! lots of love :) I’m going to give away $30,000 to 1 random person who retweets this tweet AND follows Twitter Philanthropist @Pulte and Me!! (If you don’t follow us, we can’t DM you the money) Will show proof! lots of love :)

While some fans initially thought this was a hacker that somehow got into the streamer's account, Pulte retweeted the post on his Twitter account, meaning there was no way this tweet was a fake announcement. On top of that, fans also said that the streamer talked about some tweets he would be making near the end of the month.

People rushed to enter the giveaway, with the number of retweets projected to reach 100,000 within the first few hours. Plenty of fans left messages that they could use the money, whether it was for school, rent, or for medical needs.

ariah!honktwt 📌¹⁴³ @ariahsdead @Dream @pulte i would appreciate it because i want to help my mom pay our bills and help us get a new car cause it doesn’t work properly and we can’t really go far. we are just really struggling and it could help :] @Dream @pulte i would appreciate it because i want to help my mom pay our bills and help us get a new car cause it doesn’t work properly and we can’t really go far. we are just really struggling and it could help :] https://t.co/4xuVJSbn5r

ohmyelio🦇selfie day! @ohmyelio @Dream @pulte my mom and i are going through money problems and maybe facing homelessness so that’d be life changing money :’) thanks for this dream!! gl everyone ! @Dream @pulte my mom and i are going through money problems and maybe facing homelessness so that’d be life changing money :’) thanks for this dream!! gl everyone !

lovey ☽ @linzimrg19 @Dream @pulte hi um, here’s this. I could really use the money for a new car for my dad because his work truck is really beat up and in the shop a lot, same with my mom:( and i would use it for my 6+ years of school! :) @Dream @pulte hi um, here’s this. I could really use the money for a new car for my dad because his work truck is really beat up and in the shop a lot, same with my mom:( and i would use it for my 6+ years of school! :) https://t.co/MqYoGZzLib

Violet @violxiv @Dream @pulte That’s awesome bro anyway I need gender surgery soooooo @Dream @pulte That’s awesome bro anyway I need gender surgery soooooo

Bucks @BucksSama @Dream @pulte I was forced to retire from work due to IBD called Crohn’s disease. I was diagnosed right before the pandemic and I’ve been fighting this battle ever since! Been hospitalized a total of 9 months with blood transfusion and physical therapy $BucksSama & Notification is on! @Dream @pulte I was forced to retire from work due to IBD called Crohn’s disease. I was diagnosed right before the pandemic and I’ve been fighting this battle ever since! Been hospitalized a total of 9 months with blood transfusion and physical therapy $BucksSama & Notification is on!

Nataska Coleman aka Tasha @Thatgirltmac @Dream @pulte My water is off, husband going to dialysis 3 times a week. Stressed out & desperately need help. I can't do this by myself. Anything helps to put towards my water bill $TashaColeman11 @Dream @pulte My water is off, husband going to dialysis 3 times a week. Stressed out & desperately need help. I can't do this by myself. Anything helps to put towards my water bill $TashaColeman11

With many having already entered the giveaway and plenty more people to join as time goes on, one can only imagine how many people will have entered the random raffle for $30,000 by the time it's over.

