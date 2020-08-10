5 times streamers ended up receiving life-changing donations on live stream

As a video game streaming platform, Twitch has had an exponential boom over the last couple of years. Streamers in the platform have been able to enjoy not just a ton of viewership but also an incredible amount of donations.

Although $10 or $20 bills are the set standard of donation from fans, there are often times when there is a fanatic who loves a streamer's content so much that he or she is even willing to spend an amount upwards of $1,000 to help them out.

On our list, we will be talking about 5 moments when streamers ended up receiving life-changing donations while live streaming.

5 times streamers received life-changing donations while live-streaming

1. Space Lyon gets a $10,000 donation while playing Fortnite

Image from Space Lyon's stream

With over 314k subscribers on Twitch, Thang ‘Space Lyon’ Phan has now grown into one of the more popular streamers on the platform. Known for his time on Fortnite, Space Lyon has received a lot of donations during his time playing the game, and one time he even got a donation of a whopping $10,000k.

Right now he has been investing a lot of time playing Valorant and Fall guys Ultimate Knockout.

2. Exotic Chaotic receives a $75,000 donation

Image from Exotic Chaotic's Stream

‘Exotic Chaotic’ is another Fortnite streamer who got shown a lot of love from one of his subscribers.

On a Fortnite stream, the player (who has 16.4k followers on Twitch) received a donation of $75,000 from a user called KingMascot. This was indeed a massive boost for Exotic Chaotic, who now streams a lot of Valorant on his channel.

3. CouRageJD’s $10,000 donations

Image from CouRageJD's stream.

Even after his move to YouTube, CouRageJD has remained one of the biggest video game influencers in the world. He tries his hand at every shooter genre that is out there and is often hailed for his mechanics in Fortnite and the Call of Duty titles.

Though he has millions of followers now, CouRageJD had to struggle quite a bit at the start of his career, and this $10,000 donation to his channel was a major reason why he managed to turn his fortunes around.

4. Cau7ion receives a $5,000 donation during an Apex Legends stream

Image from Cau7ion's stream

Cau7ion is one of the most well known Apex Legends streamers, and he is absolutely in love with the game. He is constantly streaming Apex Legends on his channel and is incredibly good at the game.

A $5,000 donation during one of his Fortnite streams was a great boost to his career as a video game streamer, and the Apex Legends player is not going to forget that anytime soon.

5. Dr.Lupo’s $1,000,000 donation from Twitch

Image from Dr. Lupo's stream

The once-Fortnite streamer Dr. Lupo had conducted a stream donation camp to raise money for cancer research, and Twitch surprised him by donating a whopping $1,000,000 to help him out.

This gesture by the platform goes down in history as the biggest stream donation ever received by a streamer.