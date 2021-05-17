Dream, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs & others troll Corpse Husband after “I miss Corpse” tweet goes viral

Corpse Husband recently posted a tweet joking about the fact that people keep claiming to “miss him,” despite the fact that the YouTuber posts regular content on his social media handles.
Corpse Husband tweeted this on May 16th and it has since gone viral. At the time of writing, the tweet had amassed almost 210k likes and more than 6k retweets, as can be seen below.
Apart from a plethora of fans, a number of content creators took the opportunity to troll Corpse Husband. This includes the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Clay “Dream,” YouTuber Karl Jacobs, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, Sugoi “AshOnLol” Ash, and Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin.
Corpse Husband gets trolled by Dream, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs and others posting hilarious tweet
As can be seen, Corpse Husband said that people keep talking about “missing him,” despite the YouTuber’s regular stream of content. He claimed to regularly post on Twitter and streams multiple times on YouTube every week. However, people still pretend that he is on some sort of break and claim that they have been missing him.
There seems to be quite a bit of truth behind Corpse Husband’s joke. A number of fans in the past few days have claimed that they miss him. Some have said that they miss him despite the fact that he posts regularly on his social media handles. It seems as if the trend is a result of the overwhelming support that Corpse Husband has garnered in the last year or so.
Regardless, a bunch of his friends/content creators took the opportunity to joke about the situation. Corpse Husband and Valkyrae got into a back and forth and kept asking each other to return from their hypothetical “breaks.”
Dream, on the other hand, claimed that it felt like it was “only yesterday that Corpse Husband had tweeted.” Of course, Corpse Husband has indeed been active on Twitter in recent days. Instead, he responded with a similar jibe and claimed to miss Dream’s content.
The YouTuber had similar exchanges with Karl and BrookeAB. Karl invited Corpse Husband to feature in his stream, while BrookeAB claimed that she feels as if she can still “hear Corpse Husband’s voice.”
Jacksepticeye and Sugoi Ash cracked similar jokes. However, Corpse Husband has not replied to their tweets until now.
Apart from the notable content creators, a number of fans also got in on the act and claimed to be missing Corpse Husband.
Others joked about the situation and pretended to be offended by the tweet. One fan mentioned the fact that Corpse Husband was the one who created the song "Miss You!."
Corpse Husband has been quite active on Twitter in recent days, and hosted a live stream on YouTube around five days ago. He eventually responded to his community via the above tweet.