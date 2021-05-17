Dream, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs & others troll Corpse Husband after “I miss Corpse” tweet goes viral

Corpse Husband recently posted a tweet joking about the fact that people keep claiming to “miss him,” despite the fact that the YouTuber posts regular content on his social media handles.

Corpse Husband tweeted this on May 16th and it has since gone viral. At the time of writing, the tweet had amassed almost 210k likes and more than 6k retweets, as can be seen below.

everyone: i miss corpse.. i just hope he's doing alright..



me: tweeting every day, posting videos



everyone: it's like he's still here... enjoy your break corpse



me: does multiple streams in a week, constantly in other peoples streams



everyone: i just wonder.. where.. he.. is. — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 15, 2021

Apart from a plethora of fans, a number of content creators took the opportunity to troll Corpse Husband. This includes the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Clay “Dream,” YouTuber Karl Jacobs, Ashley “BrookeAB” Bond, Sugoi “AshOnLol” Ash, and Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin.

we all knew that’s what you were trying to say earlier 🥰 pic.twitter.com/3g2key1WAE — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) May 16, 2021

Corpse Husband gets trolled by Dream, Valkyrae, Karl Jacobs and others posting hilarious tweet

As can be seen, Corpse Husband said that people keep talking about “missing him,” despite the YouTuber’s regular stream of content. He claimed to regularly post on Twitter and streams multiple times on YouTube every week. However, people still pretend that he is on some sort of break and claim that they have been missing him.

There seems to be quite a bit of truth behind Corpse Husband’s joke. A number of fans in the past few days have claimed that they miss him. Some have said that they miss him despite the fact that he posts regularly on his social media handles. It seems as if the trend is a result of the overwhelming support that Corpse Husband has garnered in the last year or so.

i don’t want to say it but im saying it..



i miss @Corpse_Husband — adonica #E-GIRLS TO 150M (@CORPSESRAIN) May 12, 2021

I miss Corpse Husband! — missing streamers (@imissstreamers) May 10, 2021

you know what @CORPSE @Corpse_Husband... we do miss you. there I said it. we miss you even when we are watching your streams or listening to your music or when you’re tweeting. we just miss you all the time but that’s why you love us 😌 anyways I miss crops — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) May 15, 2021

i miss mr corpse husband i hope he is doing well pic.twitter.com/8X5vubqFQJ — jade 𖤐 missies sam || LVJY (@yall_crzy) May 15, 2021

@Corpse_Husband i miss u. i hope you’re ok and calm. — CORPSILLECT (@OSCORPSE_) May 10, 2021

hi i miss you i hope you’re having a good day <3 i appreciate you more than you know @Corpse_Husband — lidia ✩ (@CORPSEBATZ) May 9, 2021

Regardless, a bunch of his friends/content creators took the opportunity to joke about the situation. Corpse Husband and Valkyrae got into a back and forth and kept asking each other to return from their hypothetical “breaks.”

miss your streams! hope you can start doing them again soon! — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 15, 2021

Dream, on the other hand, claimed that it felt like it was “only yesterday that Corpse Husband had tweeted.” Of course, Corpse Husband has indeed been active on Twitter in recent days. Instead, he responded with a similar jibe and claimed to miss Dream’s content.

i miss corpse already it’s like it was just yesterday when he tweeted :/ — Dream (@Dream) May 15, 2021

The YouTuber had similar exchanges with Karl and BrookeAB. Karl invited Corpse Husband to feature in his stream, while BrookeAB claimed that she feels as if she can still “hear Corpse Husband’s voice.”

End ur break n be on my stream tonight :D — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) May 15, 2021

it’s like we can still hear his voice 😔 — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) May 15, 2021

Jacksepticeye and Sugoi Ash cracked similar jokes. However, Corpse Husband has not replied to their tweets until now.

Come back soon :( — Ash (@Sugoi_Ash) May 15, 2021

Sometimes I can still hear him... — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) May 15, 2021

welcome back corpse it’s been so long — Spifey (@Spifeyy) May 15, 2021

corpse we have abandoned issues sorry pic.twitter.com/2xbvlL7UhT — cami’ (@CUTIEC0RPSE) May 15, 2021

🤣I love how accurate that is. Like he can’t spend his life on the internet 24/7 — chyanne sudderth (@danay092000) May 16, 2021

Apart from the notable content creators, a number of fans also got in on the act and claimed to be missing Corpse Husband.

Miss you man wonder if you ok! Tweet or smth so we know you're okay! pic.twitter.com/O23mDfwFtj — Diceroll (@Dicerolltv) May 15, 2021

all of corpsetwt to corpse pic.twitter.com/ILFgP7TeFY — Roolee Bby🌹🌑✨ (@xRooLeex) May 15, 2021

I hope Corpse is okay, haven't seen anything of him in a while 🥺#Pray4Corpse — SantaDecides (@SantaDecides) May 15, 2021

YOURE THE ONE THAT MADE A WHOLE SONG CALLED MISS YOU pic.twitter.com/LYIjf9gfMS — ibti❕ (@CORPSEGENIUS) May 15, 2021

Others joked about the situation and pretended to be offended by the tweet. One fan mentioned the fact that Corpse Husband was the one who created the song "Miss You!."

i miss corpsetwt... — CORPSE (@CORPSE) May 16, 2021

Corpse Husband has been quite active on Twitter in recent days, and hosted a live stream on YouTube around five days ago. He eventually responded to his community via the above tweet.