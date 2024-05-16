DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 teams power ranking

DreamLeague, initiated in 2013 by DreamHack alongside partners such as ASUS ROG and Roccat, has established itself as a pinnacle of competitive Dota 2, primarily focusing on teams from Europe and North America. This ambitious project seeks to not just host competitions, but to actively integrate teams into the league's growth and promotion.
DreamLeague Season 23, slated from May 20 to May 26, 2024, with a hefty prize pool of $1,000,000, promises high-stakes competition among twelve elite teams from Europe.
NOTE: This article is subjective and the ranking is based solely on the writer's opinion.
Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 team ranking
12) HEROIC
Members:
- K1
- 4nalog
- Davai Lama
- Scofield
- KJ
Primarily recognized for their achievements in Counter-Strike, HEROIC's foray into Dota 2, particularly in South America, has yielded success. The team has emerged victorious in multiple South American qualifiers, showcasing their ability to compete with higher-tier teams.
Their adaptability and strategic depth will be pivotal as they ascend the international rankings.
11) PSG Quest
Members:
- TA2000
- Lebanon No!ob
- Kazakhstan Malik
- Lebanon OmaR
- Russia Dukalis
Formerly known as Quest Esports and Ooredoo Thunders, PSG Quest embarked on a transformative journey when it partnered with the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain on October 10, 2023. The rebranding to PSG Quest marks a significant milestone for this Qatari esports organization.
PSG Quest have consistently demonstrated growth and prowess in the competitive Dota 2 arena. While excelling in Tier 3 competitions, their ultimate challenge lies in transitioning to Tier 1 events.
10) Natus Vincere (Na`Vi)
Members:
- Yuragi
- Mongolia sanctity-
- Ukraine nefrit
- Kyrgyzstan Zayac
- Kazakhstan Malady
Natus Vincere, fondly abbreviated as NaVi or NAVI, stands as a revered Ukrainian esports institution founded in 2009. Initially making waves in Counter-Strike, NaVi expanded their horizons to Dota 2 in October 2010.
The Dota division boasts a rich legacy, notably highlighted by their remarkable performances from The International 2011 to 2014.
NaVi's enduring legacy and competitive spirit position them as perennial contenders in the Dota 2 landscape.
9) Aurora
Members:
- 23
- lorenof
- Jabz
- Q
- Oli
Originally based in Serbia and now operating out of Malaysia, Aurora has steadily climbed the ranks. Boasting talents Aurora has asserted dominance in Southeast Asian qualifiers, clinching first place in the DreamLeague Season 23: Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier.
While their regional supremacy is commendable, their true test awaits on the global stage during the main DreamLeague events.
8) Shopify Rebellion
Members:
- Arteezy
- Yopaj-
- SabeRLight-
- Kitrak,
- skem
Hailing from Canada, Shopify Rebellion has emerged as a formidable contender in the American Dota 2 scene.
With a talented roster the team has consistently delivered strong performances in both regional tournaments and international stages like DreamLeague Season 21, where they secured a commendable second-place finish.
Their resilience and strategic acumen position them as a team to watch closely.
7) Azure Ray
Members:
- Lou
- Ori
- Faith_bian
- fy
- 天命
Hailing from China, Azure Ray was established by Yang Yiqing, notable for his involvement with Xtreme Gaming. The team's distinctive approach saw founding members like Somnus, chalice, and fy forgoing salaries to lay the foundation, underscoring their dedication and love for the game.
Their triumphs include securing the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 championship and dominating qualifiers for prestigious events like The International 2023.
Despite their successes, they continue to refine synergy and consistency, a factor contributing to their 10th place in our rankings.
6) Team Liquid
Members:
- miCKe
- Nisha
- 33
- Boxi
- Insania
A stalwart in the Dota 2 arena since its inception, Team Liquid's triumph at The International 2017 and near victory in 2019 underscore their remarkable resilience and skill.
With the current lineup, the team consistently delivers stellar performances in major tournaments, boasting tactical brilliance and seasoned experience that set them apart in critical matches.
5) Tundra Esports
Members:
- Pure~
- Topson
- 9Class
- Whitemon
Making waves from their London headquarters, Tundra Esports captured headlines by clinching The International 2022 title without dropping a single series - a feat for the ages.
With consistent performances across various majors, Tundra has firmly established itself as a powerhouse. Their strategic finesse and team cohesion render them formidable adversaries.
4) BetBoom Team
Members:
- Nightfall
- gpk
- MieRo`
- Save-
- TORONTOTOKYO
Topping our rankings is BetBoom Team, a Russian esports powerhouse renowned for their exceptional prowess and consistent performance in the Dota 2 arena.
Their track record includes multiple top finishes in DreamLeague Seasons, notably securing second place in both DreamLeague Season 20 and 22, along with strong showings in other Tier 1 tournaments like ESL One Birmingham 2024.
BetBoom's strategic brilliance and the high caliber of its players have firmly established them as leaders in the competitive Dota 2 landscape.
3) Xtreme Gaming
Members:
- Ame
- Xm
- Xxs
- XinQ
- Dy
Another formidable force from China, Xtreme Gaming has consistently showcased prowess across various tournaments. Bolstered by promising players they have clinched notable victories and remained strong contenders in both regional and international competitions.
Their technical proficiency and strategic prowess have solidified their standing among the Dota 2 elite.
2) Gaimin Gladiators
Members:
- dyrachyo
- Quinn
- Ace
- tOfu
- Seleri
Entering the Dota 2 scene in 2022, Gaimin Gladiators swiftly ascended through the ranks. With a star-studded roster, the team has secured several major titles in 2023 alone, showcasing dominance in Western Europe.
Their aggressive playstyle and adaptability make them a captivating ensemble to behold.
1) Team Falcons
Members:
- skiter
- Malr1ne
- ATF
- Cr1t-
- Sneyking
Emerging from Saudi Arabia, Team Falcons has garnered acclaim for their remarkable growth and competitive spirit. Recent triumphs include securing victories at ESL One Birmingham 2024 and DreamLeague Season 22.
With a promising roster, the team seamlessly combines raw skill with strategic depth, establishing themselves as formidable adversaries.
As these teams prepare to showcase their skills in the upcoming DreamLeague Season 23, the power dynamics and strategies employed will undoubtedly provide thrilling encounters and possibly shift the rankings.
Fans and analysts alike look forward to witnessing these top-tier teams clash, as they bring not only skill and strategy but also dramatic narratives and the unpredictability that makes Dota 2 a premier spectator esport.
