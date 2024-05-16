DreamLeague Season 23 Dota 2 teams power ranking

DreamLeague, initiated in 2013 by DreamHack alongside partners such as ASUS ROG and Roccat, has established itself as a pinnacle of competitive Dota 2, primarily focusing on teams from Europe and North America. This ambitious project seeks to not just host competitions, but to actively integrate teams into the league's growth and promotion.

DreamLeague Season 23, slated from May 20 to May 26, 2024, with a hefty prize pool of $1,000,000, promises high-stakes competition among twelve elite teams from Europe.

NOTE: This article is subjective and the ranking is based solely on the writer's opinion.

Dota 2 DreamLeague Season 23 team ranking

Rank Team Prominent Highlight 1 Team Falcons Team Falcons soared to victory as the champions of ESL One Birmingham '24, showcasing their prowess in the esports arena. 2 Gaimin Gladiators The Gaimin Gladiators are known for their dynamic gameplay style, often adopting aggressive strategies to outmaneuver their opponents. 3 Xtreme Gaming Xtreme Gaming boasts a roster of battle-hardened talents, each honed through countless hours of competition. 4 BetBoom Team The BetBoom Team is led by a seasoned captain, bringing years of experience and leadership to the table. 5 Tundra Esports Tundra Esports features Topson, a standout player whose skills have elevated the team to new heights. 6 Team Liquid While Team Liquid has historically delivered consistent performances, recent events, particularly after ESL One Birmingham, have seen a decline in their form. 7 Azure Ray Azure Ray comprises Chinese veterans, drawing on their wealth of experience to navigate the competitive landscape. 8 Shopify Rebellion Shopify Rebellion is led by Arteezy, a formidable force in the esports scene known for his strategic prowess. 9 Aurora Aurora, unfortunately, struggles due to a lack of cohesion among its members, hindering their performance on the battlefield. 10 Natus Vincere (Na`Vi) NAVI may be considered underdogs, but their determination and resilience have made them a force to be reckoned with. 11 PSG Quest PSG Quest, once labeled a tier 2 team, has proven their mettle by defeating powerhouse teams like Nigma in the past. 12 HEROIC HEROIC stands as a midcard South American team, striving to make their mark amidst fierce competition.

12) HEROIC

HEROIC's team logo (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

K1

4nalog

Davai Lama

Scofield

KJ

Primarily recognized for their achievements in Counter-Strike, HEROIC's foray into Dota 2, particularly in South America, has yielded success. The team has emerged victorious in multiple South American qualifiers, showcasing their ability to compete with higher-tier teams.

Their adaptability and strategic depth will be pivotal as they ascend the international rankings.

11) PSG Quest

PSG Quest's team league (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

TA2000

Lebanon No!ob

Kazakhstan Malik

Lebanon OmaR

Russia Dukalis

Formerly known as Quest Esports and Ooredoo Thunders, PSG Quest embarked on a transformative journey when it partnered with the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain on October 10, 2023. The rebranding to PSG Quest marks a significant milestone for this Qatari esports organization.

PSG Quest have consistently demonstrated growth and prowess in the competitive Dota 2 arena. While excelling in Tier 3 competitions, their ultimate challenge lies in transitioning to Tier 1 events.

10) Natus Vincere (Na`Vi)

Logo of team Natus Vincere (Na`Vi) (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

Yuragi

Mongolia sanctity-

Ukraine nefrit

Kyrgyzstan Zayac

Kazakhstan Malady

Natus Vincere, fondly abbreviated as NaVi or NAVI, stands as a revered Ukrainian esports institution founded in 2009. Initially making waves in Counter-Strike, NaVi expanded their horizons to Dota 2 in October 2010.

The Dota division boasts a rich legacy, notably highlighted by their remarkable performances from The International 2011 to 2014.

NaVi's enduring legacy and competitive spirit position them as perennial contenders in the Dota 2 landscape.

9) Aurora

Aurora's team logo (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

23

lorenof

Jabz

Q

Oli

Originally based in Serbia and now operating out of Malaysia, Aurora has steadily climbed the ranks. Boasting talents Aurora has asserted dominance in Southeast Asian qualifiers, clinching first place in the DreamLeague Season 23: Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier.

While their regional supremacy is commendable, their true test awaits on the global stage during the main DreamLeague events.

8) Shopify Rebellion

Shopify Rebellion's team logo (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

Arteezy

Yopaj-

SabeRLight-

Kitrak,

skem

Hailing from Canada, Shopify Rebellion has emerged as a formidable contender in the American Dota 2 scene.

With a talented roster the team has consistently delivered strong performances in both regional tournaments and international stages like DreamLeague Season 21, where they secured a commendable second-place finish.

Their resilience and strategic acumen position them as a team to watch closely.

7) Azure Ray

Azure Ray winning the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

Lou

Ori

Faith_bian

fy

天命

Hailing from China, Azure Ray was established by Yang Yiqing, notable for his involvement with Xtreme Gaming. The team's distinctive approach saw founding members like Somnus, chalice, and fy forgoing salaries to lay the foundation, underscoring their dedication and love for the game.

Their triumphs include securing the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 championship and dominating qualifiers for prestigious events like The International 2023.

Despite their successes, they continue to refine synergy and consistency, a factor contributing to their 10th place in our rankings.

6) Team Liquid

Team Liquid's appearance in The International 2023 (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

miCKe

Nisha

33

Boxi

Insania

A stalwart in the Dota 2 arena since its inception, Team Liquid's triumph at The International 2017 and near victory in 2019 underscore their remarkable resilience and skill.

With the current lineup, the team consistently delivers stellar performances in major tournaments, boasting tactical brilliance and seasoned experience that set them apart in critical matches.

5) Tundra Esports

Champion of The International 2022: Tundra Esports (Image via liquipedia)

Members:

Pure~

Topson

9Class

Whitemon

Making waves from their London headquarters, Tundra Esports captured headlines by clinching The International 2022 title without dropping a single series - a feat for the ages.

With consistent performances across various majors, Tundra has firmly established itself as a powerhouse. Their strategic finesse and team cohesion render them formidable adversaries.

4) BetBoom Team

BetBoom Team's appearance at The International 2023 (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

Nightfall

gpk

MieRo`

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO

Topping our rankings is BetBoom Team, a Russian esports powerhouse renowned for their exceptional prowess and consistent performance in the Dota 2 arena.

Their track record includes multiple top finishes in DreamLeague Seasons, notably securing second place in both DreamLeague Season 20 and 22, along with strong showings in other Tier 1 tournaments like ESL One Birmingham 2024.

BetBoom's strategic brilliance and the high caliber of its players have firmly established them as leaders in the competitive Dota 2 landscape.

3) Xtreme Gaming

Xtreme Gaming official logo (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

Ame

Xm

Xxs

XinQ

Dy

Another formidable force from China, Xtreme Gaming has consistently showcased prowess across various tournaments. Bolstered by promising players they have clinched notable victories and remained strong contenders in both regional and international competitions.

Their technical proficiency and strategic prowess have solidified their standing among the Dota 2 elite.

2) Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators winning the ESL One Berlin Major 2023 (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

tOfu

Seleri

Entering the Dota 2 scene in 2022, Gaimin Gladiators swiftly ascended through the ranks. With a star-studded roster, the team has secured several major titles in 2023 alone, showcasing dominance in Western Europe.

Their aggressive playstyle and adaptability make them a captivating ensemble to behold.

1) Team Falcons

Team Falcons: winners of the ESL One Birmingham 2024 (Image via Liquipedia)

Members:

skiter

Malr1ne

ATF

Cr1t-

Sneyking

Emerging from Saudi Arabia, Team Falcons has garnered acclaim for their remarkable growth and competitive spirit. Recent triumphs include securing victories at ESL One Birmingham 2024 and DreamLeague Season 22.

With a promising roster, the team seamlessly combines raw skill with strategic depth, establishing themselves as formidable adversaries.

As these teams prepare to showcase their skills in the upcoming DreamLeague Season 23, the power dynamics and strategies employed will undoubtedly provide thrilling encounters and possibly shift the rankings.

Fans and analysts alike look forward to witnessing these top-tier teams clash, as they bring not only skill and strategy but also dramatic narratives and the unpredictability that makes Dota 2 a premier spectator esport.

