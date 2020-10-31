DrLupo is a popular Twitch streamer with around 4.3 million followers on the platform. He plays games such as Fortnite, Escape From Tarkov, and PUBG. His real name is Benjamin Lupo, and he is also known for his acts of philanthropy, apart from his impressive gaming skills. You can watch him playing Among Us in the video below.

In the past, he has been an outspoken personality when it comes to important issues, and the Black Lives Movement (BLM) is no different. The streamer regularly uses his social media presence to talk about issues he thinks are important.

Recently, DrLupo featured on American congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez’s ‘Among Us’ stream, and even ‘faced off’ against Borat - a fictional character played by actor Sacha Baron Cohen.

DrLupo, Black Lives Matter and Death threats: Here is what really happened

On 28th October, DrLupo took to Twitter to respond to a fan query. The fan in question wanted to know whether DrLupo actually takes steps in order to help others. Specifically, the fan asked him whether his support for the BLM movement is merely him following the ‘trend’.

In a quoted reply, DrLupo explained to the fan that he was indeed always looking for ways to actually take action to further the causes he believes in. While the streamer politely pointed out some of the initiatives he had taken, his fans went a few steps too far.

A part of DrLupo’s community ended up sending out death threats to the fan. This in turn led to the streamer deleting his original replies, as he tried to defuse the situation on Twitter. As you can see, he explained that his tweets were not meant to direct negativity towards anyone.

In no way were these tweets intended to direct negativity towards anyone. Please don't go after anyone. That's literally the opposite of what I want. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) October 28, 2020

He went on to plead to his viewers to not ‘shame’ anyone for merely asking a question.

Don't shame people for asking a question. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) October 28, 2020

The next day ie. 29th October, DrLupo posted a series of tweets explaining the entire situation. As you can see below, he explained that he did not take into account the impact that his reply will have on the other person, with dozens of people deciding to post insulting messages, aimed towards the original fan. He distanced himself from the ‘death threats’, and said that despite his efforts, there is still a lot more that he can do for the causes that he believes in.

For those missing context - today I replied to someone via a quote tweet about BLM, asking if I was just vocal about the lives of black men and women as part of a trend. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) October 29, 2020

Of course, while DrLupo cannot be blamed for the way some of his fans reacted, he appeared to blame himself to some extent. In another stream, he went on a rather detailed and emotional explanation, wherein he admitted that he is a bit ‘ill-informed’ about the problems people of color have to face on a daily basis.

I went back and forth as to whether or not I should retweet this, but fuck it - I'm going to.



Racism, as always, will never be allowed in my community. Standing up for people is not a "trend" for me. I was raised better than that.



Read this. All of it. Be kind to each other. https://t.co/2AqHZxspZV — DrLupo (@DrLupo) October 31, 2020

He recognized his own privilege due to him being a straight white man, and resolved to make better use of his position to help others, in the future.