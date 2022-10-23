DRX vs EDG League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals: Head-to-Head, livestream details and more

The final Quarterfinal game at League of Legends Worlds 2022 is set to be played between DRX and EDG (Edward Gaming). It will be an exhilarating game on account of the way these teams have shaped up in the tournament.

DRX, despite being the tournament underdog, is looking quite strong and has shown up big so far. EDG, on the other hand, is looking a bit shaky despite being the defending world champion and has shown several gaps within its gameplay.

So even though fans might think this will be one-sided, there is a huge chance they will get to witness an upset. The match might end up being extremely close and, therefore, quite an entertaining affair.

Preview of DRX vs EDG at League of Legends Worlds 2022 Quarterfinals

Predictions

DRX had a brilliant tournament at Worlds 2022. The team started its campaign in the play-in stage and qualified for the Group Stages through some top-tier performances. DRX even defeated RNG during the play-in stage.

DRX suffered defeats to Rogue and Top Esports in the Group Stage games but otherwise won the rest of the games. Eventually, DRX qualified for the Quarterfinal stage by finishing as the number one team within Group C.

DRX, as a team, has been accused of inconsistency during the LCK 2022 Summer Split. The team has good players capable of competing at the highest level. Players like Deft and Zeka are world-class and have the capability to win a tournament like the World Championships.

Unfortunately, the rest of the players are coinflips and sometimes end up throwing games quite badly. However, during League of Legends Worlds 2022, every player within DRX has performed exceptionally and consistently, which has helped the team to come this far.

EDG, on the other hand, has been quite straightforward. The team has won against weaker opponents like Fnatic and Cloud9 but faltered against T1, a team on par with the defending World Champions. Unfortunately, EDG looks shaky, but that might be because the team is not very good in best-of-one games.

Even last year, EDG looked average during the Group Stages but started demolishing teams in best-of-five games. It will be interesting to see if EDG can also replicate a similar performance this time.

In terms of predictions, despite DRX's form, EDG will have the upper hand simply because of the individual caliber of the players. EDG should be winning this game with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-Head

EDG and DRX have never faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament.

Previous Results

Previously, DRX played against Rogue at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and grabbed a comfortable victory.

EDG, on the other hand, faced T1 at League of Legends Worlds 2022 and suffered a loss.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Roster

DRX

Kingen

Pyosik

Zeka

Deft

Beryl

EDG

Flandre

Jiejie

Scout

Viper

Meiko

Livestream Details

EDG vs DRX will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games on October 23, 2022, at 4 pm CDT.

