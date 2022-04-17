Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is full of many different places for players to explore and collect loot with their friends. From crazy bosses to fun side quests, there is a lot to do when players work together.

But sometimes, players want to be able to duel against each other, either as a test of skill or to try out their new weapons. But as of right now, players cannot duel each other in the game.

Dueling is not in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

While playing through the storyline in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players discover that they are playing a role-playing game called Bunkers and Badasses. As they make their way through the campaign to defeat the evil Dragon Lord, they will collect many different pieces of loot, including legendary weapons and spells. But doing all of this requires a lot of teamwork to accomplish.

Players are unable to duel with each other in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Previous games in the Borderlands series have allowed players to duel with each other. Unfortunately, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players cannot duel with each other.

The game is very true to the co-op nature of adventurers' quest through their game of Bunkers and Badasses, and hence does not let them fight with each other. Players who want to play with their friends will have to play co-op.

There is still a lot for players to do with their friends in-game

Players can work with their friends to complete all of the quests in the main story as well as side-quests (Image via Gearbox Software)

Although players cannot fight each other during the game, they can still play through all of the various story missions, bosses, and even the end-game Chaos Chamber. These are fun ways for players to hang out with their friends as they search for loot that can help them take their character to the next level. However, players may want to decide on loot rules ahead of time.

To prevent disputes, players may want to choose the right loot option

Working together is great, but players may want to switch up the loot options to avoid any arguments (Image via Gearbox Software)

Players can choose from two different loot options when playing with friends Cooperation and Coopetition. Cooperation gives each player their own instanced loot. Coopetition lets all the loot for all players be available for anyone to pick up. To avoid disputes with others for stealing their loot, players may want to ensure that they are using Cooperation loot mode to be safe.

Edited by Srijan Sen