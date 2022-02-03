Dying Light 2: Stay Human - How to defeat Hermann

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features countless baddies, both undead and alive, who will go to any lengths to stop protagonist Aiden from reaching his goals. The two main factions of the game, Survivors and Peacekeepers (PKs), are both home to a variety of people who each see the Pilgrim in a different light.

Given how narrative-driven Dying Light 2: Stay Human is, it's tough to ignore the fact that both factions have their ups and downs. Do the Survivors from the Bazaar really trust you after all you've done for them? Are the PKs truly dedicated to what they say they are? With all these questions floating about, things immediately become clear as the main plot pits players against those they may have considered buddies at some point.

One of the main missions has Aiden exploring a hotel where he is supposed to meet up with the members of the Bazaar. Following certain events, Aiden ends up on the bad side of the Bazaar folks and must deal with a horde of minions, followed by a mini-boss. That boss is none other than Hermann, Sophie's bodyguard and the biggest, toughest guy in the Bazaar.

How to take on Dying Light 2: Stay Human's silent behemoth Hermann

Weilding a two-handed sledgehammer, Hermann can be a tad annoying to deal with. The fight takes place inside a tiny arena which is bad for Aiden since mobility is his trump card, and is a boon for Hermann since his attacks hit hard and wide.

Hermann can swing his sledgehammer at Aiden, which is relatively easy to dodge. However, sticking too close to him can also be lethal as he will knock Aiden back and move in for another attack. The solution is to dart in and out between his moves and take away small chunks of his health bar at a time. Also be on the move constantly because Hermann will ensure Aiden doesn't get enough breathing room by closing in.

Offense-focused items like molotovs can also be useful but ensure Aiden doesn't step into the AoE (Area of Effect) of the fire. This fight is one that demands patience from the player so with little perseverance, players will be able to overcome the massive beast.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human official release date is set for tomorrow February 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox 1 and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Danyal Arabi