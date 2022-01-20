Dying Light 2: Stay Human will feature massive 40K lines of Dialogues

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is the upcoming sequel to the popular action-adventure game, the Dying Light. Techland developers are determined to reach new heights with their zombie RPG and have already revealed some mind-blowing facts.

A few days back, Techland boasted that Dying Light 2 would get a whopping 500 hours of gameplay. Now, just a week later, Techland has revealed that the script for the sequel is comprised of 350,000 words, which amount to 40,000 lines of dialogue.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will have 40,000 lines of dialogue

Techland is still focusing on hyping up the massive size of the game and the enormous amount of content players can enjoy.

A recent tweet by Dying Light read:

“350,000 words, 40,000 lines of dialogues - that’s the world we’ve built for you in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Are you ready to explore it? ”

Devs also shared that the number of words matches that of Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. Though 40,000 lines of dialog seems pretty impressive, it is still 20,000 lines shorter than Bethesda Game’s Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The 350,000 word count can be compared with the likes of Final Fantasy VII and Fable 2, both of which boast the same statistics. The 40,000 lines of dialog put the game in direct competition with Mass Effect 3, which features an equal count of dialogs and around 25 hours of playtime.

The developers have also clarified that it will take around 22 hours to complete the campaign and more than 80 hours to finish up all the side quests.

Techland also promises to roll out new content for the game over the next five years. This will ensure that players aren’t running out of content any time soon.

Players can get their hands on the game when it hits the store on February 04, 2022. The game will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Techland has delayed the Nintendo Switch version of the game by six months and confirmed that it will be cloud-based only.

