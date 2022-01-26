Dying Light 2 Stay Human will not be on Xbox Game Pass

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S come February 4, 2022.

One of the biggest pros of owning an Xbox system these days is its Game Pass program. The monthly subscription service sees plenty of games available for no extra charge on day one.

However, it doesn't seem like Dying Light Stay 2 Human will be available for Game Pass users at launch. Those on Xbox will have to purchase the new Dying Light like everybody else.

The open-world zombie-themed thriller is optimized for Xbox Series X|S, but will still be available on the last generation of consoles, such as the Xbox One and Xbox One S.

In fact, those who purchase the Xbox One version will be allowed to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version at zero cost, if they find themselves with the new console.

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman The City—one of the last bastions of mankind, the place where hope has not died. Not yet. What's waiting for you behind its walls? The City—one of the last bastions of mankind, the place where hope has not died. Not yet. What's waiting for you behind its walls?#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/qvfQZKDhuE

However, some players may wait for it to arrive on Game Pass instead of picking up the game right out of the gate. That's the beauty of Game Pass. It will probably end up on there eventually.

Even though Dying Light 2 was announced during the 2018 Xbox Conference at E3, there has never been an announcement made or plan put into place for it to arrive on Game Pass immediately.

Techland, the developer, has a budding relationship with Microsoft and its subscription gaming service. Dead Island and Dead Island: Riptide have both been added to Game Pass recently.

#DyingLight2 #StayHuman It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored! It all starts on release, but it's just the beginning! We're planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that's a minimum! You sure won't be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman https://t.co/ppJvu2G1sm

This gives hope that the Dying Light and Dying Light 2 Stay Human may head to Game Pass at some point in the future. A lot of games make their way to the service, so there is no reason to believe this one won't.

Nothing is guaranteed in gaming, though, unfortunately. The only thing for sure about Stay Human on Game Pass is that it won't be there from the get go. Players will have to purchase it the old fashioned way.

