Dying Light: The Beast release countdown for all regions

Dying Light: The Beast is almost here, meaning players will not have to wait much longer to experience Kyle Crane's new story. Publisher Techland has chosen to release the game a day early, on September 18, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.
As such, fans who have pre-ordered the game will be eagerly counting down the seconds until its imminent launch. Here's everything we know about the game's forthcoming release.
When does Dying Light: The Beast launch for all regions?
Here's when players across the globe can experience the dangerous world of Castor Woods either solo or in co-op:
- Pacific Time (PT): September 18, 2025, at 9 am
- Mountain Time (MT): September 18, 2025, at 10 am
- Central Time (CT): September 18, 2025, at 11 am
- Eastern Time (ET): September 18, 2025, at 12 pm
- British Standard Time (BST): September 18, 2025, at 5 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 18, 2025, at 6 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 18, 2025, at 7 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): September 18, 2025, 9:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): September 19, 2025, at 12 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): September 19, 2025, at 1 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 19, 2025, at 2 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 19, 2025, at 4 am
Those who have preloaded the game on their platform and pre-installed it should be able to play right away when it launches.
Dying Light: The Beast countdown
Here is the countdown until the game launches:
Dying Light: The Beast is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 18, 2025, with PS4 and Xbox One versions arriving later in 2025.
