Dying Light: The Beast release countdown for all regions

Dying Light: The Beast is almost here, meaning players will not have to wait much longer to experience Kyle Crane's new story. Publisher Techland has chosen to release the game a day early, on September 18, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

As such, fans who have pre-ordered the game will be eagerly counting down the seconds until its imminent launch. Here's everything we know about the game's forthcoming release.

When does Dying Light: The Beast launch for all regions?

Step back into a transformed Kyle Crane and survive the dangers of Castor Woods (Image via Techland)

Here's when players across the globe can experience the dangerous world of Castor Woods either solo or in co-op:

Pacific Time (PT): September 18, 2025, at 9 am

September 18, 2025, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): September 18, 2025, at 10 am

September 18, 2025, at 10 am Central Time (CT): September 18, 2025, at 11 am

September 18, 2025, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): September 18, 2025, at 12 pm

September 18, 2025, at 12 pm British Standard Time (BST): September 18, 2025, at 5 pm

September 18, 2025, at 5 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 18, 2025, at 6 pm

September 18, 2025, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 18, 2025, at 7 pm

September 18, 2025, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): September 18, 2025, 9:30 pm

September 18, 2025, 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): September 19, 2025, at 12 am

September 19, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): September 19, 2025, at 1 am

September 19, 2025, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 19, 2025, at 2 am

September 19, 2025, at 2 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 19, 2025, at 4 am

Those who have preloaded the game on their platform and pre-installed it should be able to play right away when it launches.

Dying Light: The Beast countdown

Here is the countdown until the game launches:

Dying Light: The Beast is available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on September 18, 2025, with PS4 and Xbox One versions arriving later in 2025.

