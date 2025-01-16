Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best staff build guide

The staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins is defined by its knock-up and stun-lock mechanics. A staff lets you juggle enemies and control them, making it ideal for one-on-one duels and officer battles. However, its reliance on airborne attacks and lack of high-damage combos makes it highly dependent on the right Battle Arts and Skills.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about making the right staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Get a staff with a higher in the end-game (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Pros and cons of the staff build

Here are the pros and cons of a staff build:

Pros Cons High mobility Lacks high-damage Battle Arts Effective airborne attacks Heavily reliant on airborne mechanics Strong crowd control Weak ground-based combos

How to unlock the staff in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock the staff, complete the Assassination of Dong Zhuo battle. Thereafter, you can purchase and upgrade staff weapons. These are their stats:

Weapon Grade Attack Battle Staff 1 22 Battle Staff EX 2 42 Red Rush Staff 3 80 Red Rush Staff EX 4 136 Basilisk Staff 5 204 Basilisk Staff EX 6 264 Crimson Cloud 7 326

Best Battle Arts for the staff build

Equip the right Battle Arts to bring the best out of the Staff (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Beginner Battle Arts

Name Description Bravery Cost Ruinous Wave Low-cost attack that knocks back enemies 2 Brutal Barrage Quick burst skill that shreds officer fortitude 3 [Sp.] Palm Strike Melee interrupt; stops and staggers enemies 1 Whirlwind Kick Mobility skill with invulnerability during animation 1

Advanced Battle Arts

Name Description Bravery Cost Vaulting Leap Knocks enemies into the air 1 Double Wave Slam High-cost, quick animation, AOE damage 5 [Sp.] Power Shot Ranged interrupt usable mid-air 2 Peacebringer 360-degree AOE attack, knocks enemies airborne 6

Best combos for staff build

Basic Combo : Block + Strong Attack. Use this to stagger enemies and create openings for knock-up attacks.

: Block + Strong Attack. Use this to stagger enemies and create openings for knock-up attacks. Airborne Focus: Launch enemies with Vaulting Leap or Peacebringer and chain attacks while they’re airborne. Always maintain at least 1 Bravery to use an interrupt skill like Palm Strike or Power Shot.

Best skills and passives for the staff build

Name Tree Description Skill Points Whirlwind Kick Knight-Errant Rank Deliver a rapid spinning kick to strike nearby foes. 20 Chain Evade Knight-Errant Rank Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers. 30 Meat Bun Glutton Knight-Errant Rank Increases the number of meatbuns you can carry. 50 Perfect Evade Adept Rank Gain bravery by dodging precisely as an enemy attacks. 50 Meat Perceiver Adept Rank Reveals meatbuns in the environment using Sacred Bird. 40 Army of One Adept Rank Fills your Musou Gauge faster after achieving 1,000 kills. 60 Item Investor Expert Rank Expands your inventory for portable items by one slot. 50 Extreme Musou Attack Expert Rank Perform powerful Musou attacks with your allies. 80 [Sp.] Power Shot Expert Rank Ranged skill that disrupts enemies at the cost of bravery. 100 Meat Bun Glutton Mastery Rank Further increases the number of meatbuns you can hold. 70 Peacebringer Mastery Rank Grants access to a new battle art technique. 70 Accessories Artisan Mastery Rank Lets you equip one additional accessory. 80 Meat Bun Glutton Hero Rank Enhances your meatbun carrying capacity further. 70 Item Investor Hero Rank Adds another slot for portable items. 70 Endurance Accumulation Increase Hero Rank Boosts your endurance accumulation significantly. 120 Bolster Bravery Musou Rank Increases bravery gained from actions by 10%. 100 Prolonged Rage Musou Rank Reduces the energy drain while in rage mode by 5%. 200 Rage Restored Upgrade Musou Rank Heals HP when you attack enemies in rage mode. 200

Best Gems and accessories for the staff Build

Gems

Vortex Gem : Boosts damage to airborne targets. Essential for maximizing knock-up damage.

: Boosts damage to airborne targets. Essential for maximizing knock-up damage. Ascendance Gem : Grants a chance to block incoming officer attacks automatically. Ideal for survivability.

: Grants a chance to block incoming officer attacks automatically. Ideal for survivability. Wellspring Gem: Restores health after killing 100 enemies. Useful early-game option.

Accessories

Accessory Effect Red Dragon’s Talon Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%. Dragon’s Spleen Increases Musou Gauge when attacked. Ravenous Spirit Amulet Restores health by 5% upon defeating an officer. Ziluan’s Sash Boosts health by 3%.

Best Horse

Birch: Enhances charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies when summoned.

Best tactics for the staff build

Tactic Description Cooldown Flaming Volley Unleashes a powerful fire arrow volley 240 seconds Encirclement Surrounds and swarms the enemy with allies and guards 210 seconds Mounted Charge Massive cavalry charge that damages and staggers enemies 420 seconds

Look for "Dramatic Success" blue lines to maximize the effectiveness of tactics, lowering enemy morale and increasing damage.

Best weapon traits for the staff build

Beginner traits

Grants a chance to drop meat buns from defeated enemies.

Boosts Bravery gain.

Increases Battle Art strength.

Advanced traits

Grants a 10% chance to avoid Bravery drain when using Battle Arts.

Boosts damage to officers.

Increases Musou Gauge.

Grants a small chance of generating a whirlwind on attack.

With this guide, you should master the staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins, combining mobility, airborne dominance, and Musou-powered devastation to become an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

