Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best staff build guide

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 16, 2025 08:46 GMT
All you need to make the best staff build in DWO (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
This guide explains how to make the best staff build in DWO (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

The staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins is defined by its knock-up and stun-lock mechanics. A staff lets you juggle enemies and control them, making it ideal for one-on-one duels and officer battles. However, its reliance on airborne attacks and lack of high-damage combos makes it highly dependent on the right Battle Arts and Skills.

In this guide, we share everything you need to know about making the right staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.

How to make the best staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins

Get a staff with a higher in the end-game (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)
Get a staff with a higher in the end-game (Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Pros and cons of the staff build

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the pros and cons of a staff build:

Pros

Cons

High mobility

Lacks high-damage Battle Arts

Effective airborne attacks

Heavily reliant on airborne mechanics

Strong crowd control

Weak ground-based combos

How to unlock the staff in Dynasty Warriors Origins

To unlock the staff, complete the Assassination of Dong Zhuo battle. Thereafter, you can purchase and upgrade staff weapons. These are their stats:

Weapon

Grade

Attack

Battle Staff

1

22

Battle Staff EX

2

42

Red Rush Staff

3

80

Red Rush Staff EX

4

136

Basilisk Staff

5

204

Basilisk Staff EX

6

264

Crimson Cloud

7

326

Read more: Dynasty Warriors Origins review: Get ready to be a True Warrior of the Three Kingdoms

Best Battle Arts for the staff build

Equip the right Battle Arts to bring the best out of the Staff (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)
Equip the right Battle Arts to bring the best out of the Staff (Image via Koei Tecmo Games)

Beginner Battle Arts

Name

Description

Bravery Cost

Ruinous Wave

Low-cost attack that knocks back enemies

2

Brutal Barrage

Quick burst skill that shreds officer fortitude

3

[Sp.] Palm Strike

Melee interrupt; stops and staggers enemies

1

Whirlwind Kick

Mobility skill with invulnerability during animation

1

Advanced Battle Arts

Name

Description

Bravery Cost

Vaulting Leap

Knocks enemies into the air

1

Double Wave Slam

High-cost, quick animation, AOE damage

5

[Sp.] Power Shot

Ranged interrupt usable mid-air

2

Peacebringer

360-degree AOE attack, knocks enemies airborne

6

Also read: Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best wheels build guide

Best combos for staff build

  • Basic Combo: Block + Strong Attack. Use this to stagger enemies and create openings for knock-up attacks.
  • Airborne Focus: Launch enemies with Vaulting Leap or Peacebringer and chain attacks while they’re airborne. Always maintain at least 1 Bravery to use an interrupt skill like Palm Strike or Power Shot.

Best skills and passives for the staff build

Name

Tree

Description

Skill Points

Whirlwind Kick

Knight-Errant Rank

Deliver a rapid spinning kick to strike nearby foes.

20

Chain Evade

Knight-Errant Rank

Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers.

30

Meat Bun Glutton

Knight-Errant Rank

Increases the number of meatbuns you can carry.

50

Perfect Evade

Adept Rank

Gain bravery by dodging precisely as an enemy attacks.

50

Meat Perceiver

Adept Rank

Reveals meatbuns in the environment using Sacred Bird.

40

Army of One

Adept Rank

Fills your Musou Gauge faster after achieving 1,000 kills.

60

Item Investor

Expert Rank

Expands your inventory for portable items by one slot.

50

Extreme Musou Attack

Expert Rank

Perform powerful Musou attacks with your allies.

80

[Sp.] Power Shot

Expert Rank

Ranged skill that disrupts enemies at the cost of bravery.

100

Meat Bun Glutton

Mastery Rank

Further increases the number of meatbuns you can hold.

70

Peacebringer

Mastery Rank

Grants access to a new battle art technique.

70

Accessories Artisan

Mastery Rank

Lets you equip one additional accessory.

80

Meat Bun Glutton

Hero Rank

Enhances your meatbun carrying capacity further.

70

Item Investor

Hero Rank

Adds another slot for portable items.

70

Endurance Accumulation Increase

Hero Rank

Boosts your endurance accumulation significantly.

120

Bolster Bravery

Musou Rank

Increases bravery gained from actions by 10%.

100

Prolonged Rage

Musou Rank

Reduces the energy drain while in rage mode by 5%.

200

Rage Restored Upgrade

Musou Rank

Heals HP when you attack enemies in rage mode.

200

Best Gems and accessories for the staff Build

Gems

  • Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne targets. Essential for maximizing knock-up damage.
  • Ascendance Gem: Grants a chance to block incoming officer attacks automatically. Ideal for survivability.
  • Wellspring Gem: Restores health after killing 100 enemies. Useful early-game option.

Accessories

Accessory

Effect

Red Dragon’s Talon

Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.

Dragon’s Spleen

Increases Musou Gauge when attacked.

Ravenous Spirit Amulet

Restores health by 5% upon defeating an officer.

Ziluan’s Sash

Boosts health by 3%.

Best Horse

  • Birch: Enhances charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies when summoned.

Best tactics for the staff build

Tactic

Description

Cooldown

Flaming Volley

Unleashes a powerful fire arrow volley

240 seconds

Encirclement

Surrounds and swarms the enemy with allies and guards

210 seconds

Mounted Charge

Massive cavalry charge that damages and staggers enemies

420 seconds

Look for "Dramatic Success" blue lines to maximize the effectiveness of tactics, lowering enemy morale and increasing damage.

Best weapon traits for the staff build

Beginner traits

  • Grants a chance to drop meat buns from defeated enemies.
  • Boosts Bravery gain.
  • Increases Battle Art strength.

Advanced traits

  • Grants a 10% chance to avoid Bravery drain when using Battle Arts.
  • Boosts damage to officers.
  • Increases Musou Gauge.
  • Grants a small chance of generating a whirlwind on attack.

With this guide, you should master the staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins, combining mobility, airborne dominance, and Musou-powered devastation to become an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी