Dynasty Warriors Origins: Best staff build guide

The staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins is defined by its knock-up and stun-lock mechanics. A staff lets you juggle enemies and control them, making it ideal for one-on-one duels and officer battles. However, its reliance on airborne attacks and lack of high-damage combos makes it highly dependent on the right Battle Arts and Skills.
In this guide, we share everything you need to know about making the right staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
How to make the best staff build in Dynasty Warriors Origins
Basic Combo: Block + Strong Attack. Use this to stagger enemies and create openings for knock-up attacks.
Airborne Focus: Launch enemies with Vaulting Leap or Peacebringer and chain attacks while they’re airborne. Always maintain at least 1 Bravery to use an interrupt skill like Palm Strike or Power Shot.
Best skills and passives for the staff build
Name
Tree
Description
Skill Points
Whirlwind Kick
Knight-Errant Rank
Deliver a rapid spinning kick to strike nearby foes.
20
Chain Evade
Knight-Errant Rank
Allows consecutive evasive maneuvers.
30
Meat Bun Glutton
Knight-Errant Rank
Increases the number of meatbuns you can carry.
50
Perfect Evade
Adept Rank
Gain bravery by dodging precisely as an enemy attacks.
50
Meat Perceiver
Adept Rank
Reveals meatbuns in the environment using Sacred Bird.
40
Army of One
Adept Rank
Fills your Musou Gauge faster after achieving 1,000 kills.
60
Item Investor
Expert Rank
Expands your inventory for portable items by one slot.
50
Extreme Musou Attack
Expert Rank
Perform powerful Musou attacks with your allies.
80
[Sp.] Power Shot
Expert Rank
Ranged skill that disrupts enemies at the cost of bravery.
100
Meat Bun Glutton
Mastery Rank
Further increases the number of meatbuns you can hold.
70
Peacebringer
Mastery Rank
Grants access to a new battle art technique.
70
Accessories Artisan
Mastery Rank
Lets you equip one additional accessory.
80
Meat Bun Glutton
Hero Rank
Enhances your meatbun carrying capacity further.
70
Item Investor
Hero Rank
Adds another slot for portable items.
70
Endurance Accumulation Increase
Hero Rank
Boosts your endurance accumulation significantly.
120
Bolster Bravery
Musou Rank
Increases bravery gained from actions by 10%.
100
Prolonged Rage
Musou Rank
Reduces the energy drain while in rage mode by 5%.
200
Rage Restored Upgrade
Musou Rank
Heals HP when you attack enemies in rage mode.
200
Best Gems and accessories for the staff Build
Gems
Vortex Gem: Boosts damage to airborne targets. Essential for maximizing knock-up damage.
Ascendance Gem: Grants a chance to block incoming officer attacks automatically. Ideal for survivability.
Wellspring Gem: Restores health after killing 100 enemies. Useful early-game option.
Accessories
Accessory
Effect
Red Dragon’s Talon
Increases Musou Gauge accumulation by 10%.
Dragon’s Spleen
Increases Musou Gauge when attacked.
Ravenous Spirit Amulet
Restores health by 5% upon defeating an officer.
Ziluan’s Sash
Boosts health by 3%.
Best Horse
Birch: Enhances charge distance by 20% and staggers enemies when summoned.
Best tactics for the staff build
Tactic
Description
Cooldown
Flaming Volley
Unleashes a powerful fire arrow volley
240 seconds
Encirclement
Surrounds and swarms the enemy with allies and guards
210 seconds
Mounted Charge
Massive cavalry charge that damages and staggers enemies
420 seconds
Look for "Dramatic Success" blue lines to maximize the effectiveness of tactics, lowering enemy morale and increasing damage.
Best weapon traits for the staff build
Beginner traits
Grants a chance to drop meat buns from defeated enemies.
Boosts Bravery gain.
Increases Battle Art strength.
Advanced traits
Grants a 10% chance to avoid Bravery drain when using Battle Arts.
Boosts damage to officers.
Increases Musou Gauge.
Grants a small chance of generating a whirlwind on attack.
With this guide, you should master the staff weapon in Dynasty Warriors Origins, combining mobility, airborne dominance, and Musou-powered devastation to become an unstoppable force on the battlefield.
