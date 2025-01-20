Dynasty Warriors Origins: Search for Memories guide

Search for Memories is the primary objective for the Shard of the Past quest in Dynasty Warriors Origins and sheds some light on Ziluan, the protagonist's past. You will first unlock this during Chapter 3, and completing them not only gives you more context to Ziluan and the other Guardians of Peace but also unlocks additional skills.
This article will provide you with a guide for the Search for Memories quest in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Location of all Search for Memories in Dynasty Warriors Origins
During the third chapter of Dynasty Warriors Origins, Yuanhua (the doctor traveling with you) will ask you to retrieve certain herbs that can help you uncover your forgotten memories related to the Guardians of Peace. He will mark a general location on your map where you can find said herbs.
Here are all of the herb locations:
Search for Memories location 1: Billow Balm
The first herb can be found in Yan Province. Check the location east of Puyang to find the Billow Balm. Travel back to Yuanhua once you obtain it to unlock the first memory.
Rewards
- Vitality Pill (consumable)
- Peacebringer (battle art)
Search for Memories location 2 - Moongrass
Moongrass can be found near the river bank around the mountains beside Wan Castle in Jing. Look for the glowing patch in the ground to find the herb that you are looking for.
Rewards
- Stamina Pill (consumable)
- Ability to farm Moongrass
Search for Memories location 3 - Aborgreen
Once Chapter 4 starts, head to Xiapi Castle and cross the bridge to get to the clearing just along the river near the fortress. Here, you can find the third herb, Aborgreen.
Rewards
- Incense of Vitality (consumable)
Search for Memories location 4 - Crimson Cress
Fast travel to the Waymark near Beihai in Qing Province. You can find the Crimson Cress Herb east of the Waymark and near the coast.
Reward
- Fried Mountain Tuber (consumable)
Search for Memories location 5: Thistle of the Dawn
Head to the city of Qu'a in Yang province and you will find the Thistle of the Dawn near the lake.
Rewards
- Ice Luan (special art)
- Porridge (consumable)
Finally, at the very end of Chapter 4, Yuanhua will ask you to visit the Guardians of Peace village where another cutscene will play out and you will receive the final reward, Musou Rage (ability) in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
