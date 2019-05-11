×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

E3 2019: EA confirms Apex Legends Season 2 reveal at conference

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
10   //    11 May 2019, 04:23 IST

Apex Legends (Picture source: THEAR)
Apex Legends (Picture source: THEAR)

Apex Legends is the fastest growing battle royale title, which enlisted millions of online players in the first few days post-launch. The game is known as the Fortnite killer, having broken player count records previously set by Epic's successful battle royale alternative.

Apex Legends' season 1 was a huge disappointment which also saw some backlash from the community, who felt there wasn't adequate development invested in improving the game.

However, season two is set for release after E3 this summer - including a new legend, new weapons, skins for them and other contents besides. EA confirmed the new season will offer better content, despite developers not yet revealing any official details regarding season two.

Despite this, we can speculate about the new legend set to be added in the new season. As far as we know, we believe that previously leaked character "Watson" will be added to the upcoming season pass. Similar to Caustic, his power is related to electricity and the main ability is called Tesla Trap.

In terms of weapons and skins, we are expecting to see some newer and throwback weapons from Titanfall universe. As skins are subject to the season theme, we cannot speculate what type of skins will be revealed in the upcoming season.

We can also expect changes being made to the game map too. In one of their official posts, EA mentioned the following:

At EA PLAY in June, we will give you the first details on what you can expect from Season 2. We've seen all the feedback on Season 1 and look forward to showing you the improvements we’re making. For Season 2 you can expect a Battle Pass with more meaningful content, the introduction of a new Legend, the debut of a new weapon... and you didn’t expect Kings Canyon to stay the same forever, did you?

Also Read,

Make sure you stick to Sportskeeda and Follow me for future updates on Apex Legends Season 2 and other Videogames news and updates.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Apex Legends E3 2019
Advertisement
Apex Legends Mobile: EA confirms mobile version in development
RELATED STORY
EA won't hold a traditional press conference at E3 2019; Plans for EA PLAY revealed.
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile Version Confirmed by EA, Release Date, Crossplay and More
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends new Game Modes confirmed by Respawn Community Manager
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1 Battle Pass Release Date is nearer than you think
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Twitch views plunged in the past few weeks, Apex Legends might not be the Fortnite killer we thought of
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Mobile: What impact will it have on PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile?
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends Season 1: Battle Pass will release on March 12 
RELATED STORY
Apex Legends: Top 5 interesting facts you should know about the game
RELATED STORY
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order reveal date announced
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us