E3 2019: EA confirms Apex Legends Season 2 reveal at conference

Apex Legends is the fastest growing battle royale title, which enlisted millions of online players in the first few days post-launch. The game is known as the Fortnite killer, having broken player count records previously set by Epic's successful battle royale alternative.

Apex Legends' season 1 was a huge disappointment which also saw some backlash from the community, who felt there wasn't adequate development invested in improving the game.

However, season two is set for release after E3 this summer - including a new legend, new weapons, skins for them and other contents besides. EA confirmed the new season will offer better content, despite developers not yet revealing any official details regarding season two.

Despite this, we can speculate about the new legend set to be added in the new season. As far as we know, we believe that previously leaked character "Watson" will be added to the upcoming season pass. Similar to Caustic, his power is related to electricity and the main ability is called Tesla Trap.

In terms of weapons and skins, we are expecting to see some newer and throwback weapons from Titanfall universe. As skins are subject to the season theme, we cannot speculate what type of skins will be revealed in the upcoming season.

We can also expect changes being made to the game map too. In one of their official posts, EA mentioned the following:

At EA PLAY in June, we will give you the first details on what you can expect from Season 2. We've seen all the feedback on Season 1 and look forward to showing you the improvements we’re making. For Season 2 you can expect a Battle Pass with more meaningful content, the introduction of a new Legend, the debut of a new weapon... and you didn’t expect Kings Canyon to stay the same forever, did you?

