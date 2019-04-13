×
Borderlands 3 Manufacturers: New Children of The Vault Weapons, Returning Weapon Manufacturers From Borderlands 

6   //    13 Apr 2019, 13:06 IST

Borderlands 3
Borderlands 3 is slated to release on September 13, 2019, on the major platforms. Borderlands is a critically acclaimed series and also one of the best shooter-looter co-op game, moreover, the fans have always liked the diverse variety of loots offered by the game. Borderlands 3 is back with those sick loots including millions of new guns and manufacturer along with your favourite old weapon manufacturers. Borderlands 3 manufacturers with their special trait weapons are listed below. So, without any further ado let us have a look at the new guns and features offer by the weapon manufacturers of upcoming Borderlands 3.

Child of Vault

Borderlands 3 Gun Manufacturer: Children of the vaults
Enjoy uninterrupted damage-dealing courtesy of “infinite” ammo magazines, occasionally interrupted by unpredictable overheating.

Gearbox Software has introduced a new gun manufacturer for its upcoming Borderlands 3. The new manufacturer, "Children of the vaults" offer infinite ammo in an expense of overheating of the weapon. Players can shoot as much as they want by keeping the overheat meter in mind. Children of the vaults may somehow be related to our two antagonists aka the Calypso Twins of Borderlands 3, "Troy and Tyreen" and their cult. Weapons produced by children of the vault manufacturers may use special bullets like energy ammo or some sort of vault related tech.

Torgue

Borderlands 3 Gun Manufacturer: Torgue
Switch between regular and sticky-projectile fire modes. Stickies do more damage if a bunch of them detonate on the same target.

Torgue will be returning once again in Borderlands 3 with their explosive weapons which offer high damage in the expense of fire rate. Torgue weapons are going to offer new fire modes in Borderlands 3, "Sticky and Normal mode". Torgue weapons sticky mode will stick the explosive projectiles on the enemies leading to more explosive damage.


Tediore

Borderlands 3 Gun Manufacturer: Tediore
Toss your gun like a grenade to reload, then watch it pursue a nearby enemy as a fully loaded version digistructs in your hand.

Tediore as a weapon manufacturer has always focused on the reload function of a weapon. Tediores weapons have a special feature of doing explosive damage when reloaded, they offer high fire rate through low damage and lacks any special elemental feature. Tediore will be returning in Borderlands 3 with a new feature for their guns. When reloaded the guns now pursue the enemy with fully loaded version. This gives us hint that the walking gun that we saw in Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal video was none other than Tediore manufactured gun.

Dahl

Borderlands 3 Gun Manufacturer: Dahl
Toggle between alternate fire modes depending on your play style, your predicament, and your predilection for bonus damage.

Dahl will also be returning with their highly versatile guns in Borderlands 3 with features to selective fire modes.

Also Read,

