E3 2021: Where and how to watch the full showcase

E3 2021 is scheduled to begin tomorrow, June 12th, and will run through Tuesday, June 15th. It is the biggest gaming expo where most major platforms, games, and updates get announced. Gamers expect big news from some of their favorite games. Meanwhile, competing studios will also likely be watching the event closely.

botw 2 at E3 summoning circle pic.twitter.com/QKW0GfVw0x — kokiri 🌿 (@sleepykokiri) June 11, 2021

After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, E3 2021 is back on schedule and will be in an entirely digital format. Microsoft and Nintendo have already announced their time slots, so things are beginning to come together for one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

NINTENDO E3 OPENS WITH THIS HOW DO YOU REACT??? #E32021 pic.twitter.com/QokLqgf96w — Ethan \\ ------ (@Cloud__X__) June 11, 2021

E3 2021 will be entirely digital

People need to pre-register on E3's official website to get a spot in the live event. However, there are a limited number of openings since virtual events also have attendance limits. Registration is now open.

Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook will all carry live streams so that fans can tune in on any of those platforms. These will become available as soon as the event begins.

E3 2021. Image via VG247

The schedule thus far looks like (all times are EST):

Saturday

11 a.m.: Guerilla Collective

1 p.m.: E3 2021 pre-broadcast

3 p.m.: Ubisoft Forward

4:30 p.m.: Devolver Digital Showcase

5 p.m.: Gearbox Showcase

Sunday

11:45 a.m.: E3 pre-broadcast

1 p.m.: Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

3:15 p.m.: Square Enix Presents

5 p.m.: Warner Bros. Games’ Back4Blood

5:30 p.m.: PC Gaming Show

7 p.m.: Future Games Show

Monday

11 a.m.: E3 broadcast pre-show

5:30 p.m.: Capcom showcase

6 p.m.: Razer E3 keynote

Tuesday

11 a.m.: E3 pre-broadcast

12 p.m.: Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live

5:25 p.m.: Bandai Namco’s presentation

6:35 p.m.: GameSpot’s Play for All Showcase

7:45 p.m.: E3 2021 Awards Show

E3 2021. Image via Nintendo Life

The virtual live event is expected to deliver massive announcements for the gaming world. Gamers should register immediately to become virtual attendees.

Edited by Srijan Sen