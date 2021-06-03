5 sequels that might be announced at E3 2021

When a good game comes to an end, fans always end up asking an important question, What’s next? Which leads on to a game’s sequel.

Over the years, there have been multiple sequels to multiple games. Some sequels fail to live up to the expectations, while others exceed expectations to become a masterpiece of their right.

The E3 Season, which includes E3 2021, Ubisoft Forward, EA Play Live, Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, and Summer Game Fest, is coming up. With updates on previously announced games and the reveal of brand new games, fans also expect to see brand new entries in their favorite franchises.

Sequels that might be announced at E3 2021

While widely anticipated sequels such as Beyond Good and Evil 2, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Halo Infinite have already been announced, the E3 will likely see other franchises develop with new titles.

The following are five games that might debut in the 2021 E3 season.

#1 Wolfenstein III

Wolfenstein III (Image by Whatculture.com)

Wolfenstein: The New Order, the 2014 revival of the classic Wolfenstein series by a relatively unknown studio called Machine Games, became an instant hit. It was later followed by a sequel, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and two additional games, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Machine Games recently announced a new Indiana Jones Game. However, it is still way off. Meanwhile, a third sequel game in the Wolfenstein franchise could debut in 2021’s Xbox Bethesda Games showcase. One of the most-wished additions to Wolfenstein III is facing Mecha-Hitler in Castle Wolfenstein.

#2 Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War sequel

Shadow of Mordor (Image by WB Games)

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor was first released in 2014. While the original tale is rooted in J R R Tolkien’s Middle Earth, the Hobbit, and the Lord of the Rings series, the game brought an original story where the fates of a human king Talion and an elf Ñoldorin prince Celebrimbor are tied together. The sequel, Middle Earth Shadow of War, was released in 2017.

A third game in the Middle Earth franchise might debut at the WB Games showcase.

#3 Injustice 3

Netherealms have been alternating between their Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises with a bi-annual release strategy. The Injustice series brings together characters from the DC comics franchise together in an original elsewhere story, where Superman became a dictator after the Joker killed Lois Lane. The game received a sequel in 2017.

Popular concept artiste Bosslogic recently revealed an Injustice 3 logo, which teased the introduction of the Watchmen in the Injustice series. Injustice 3 could be revealed at WB Games’ showcase.

#4 Saints Row V

Saints Row V

After Saints Row IV and Gat out of Hell, the team decided to move on with a new IP for Agents of Mayhem. However, recent rumors have suggested that a new addition to the Saints Row franchise might be coming soon. A supposedly leaked logo has also been doing rounds on the internet.

According to Rumors, Saints Row V will be a continuation of Saints Row the Third, whereas the events of Saints Row IV and Gat out of Hell will be explained as a dream sequence. Saints Row V could be revealed at the Koch media presentation.

#5 Grand Theft Autio VI

Grand Theft Auto VI

It seems like every day, a new Grand Theft Autio VI rumor appears. It has almost become impossible to distinguish between wild speculation and actual p[ossible features. The game is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated games.

Considering the game’s release date is being speculated as 2023-2024, a decade after its predecessor, a reveal at the Rockstar Games showcase might not happen. But then again, it can make a surprise debut and steal the entire show.

