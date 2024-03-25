EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain one of the best items in the game. These legendary players are present in the game as Heroes, with various special versions being released over the course of several promos in Ultimate Team.

This is the first instance of a Hero pick being released without Base Hero items being part of the available player pool. This is exciting news for Ultimate Team enthusiasts, as base versions of these cards have fallen behind the power curve, with the UCL, UWCL, and Fantasy versions being far more desirable. This makes the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC even more appealing.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous Hero player pick SBCs released over the course of the game, the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. However, with Fantasy Hero items being up for grabs instead of Base Heroes, this SBC is far more expensive and requires three segments. These are the requirements of each individual segment:

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of a Team of the Week EA FC 24 player will increase the overall expenditure even more, as TOTW items are always expensive in the transfer market due to their rarity and demand in various SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete all segments of the EA FC 24 87+ Encore Hero player pick SBC:

86-rated squad

Sandra Panos: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Little: 86

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Gabriel: 84

Cost: 65,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 96,000 coins

87-rated squad

Wendie Renard: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Mario Gotze: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Chris Smalling: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Fabinho: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Mathilde Bourdieu: 83

Cost: 120,000 coins

With the ongoing EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday event, prices of fodder players have gone down due to so many upgrade SBCs being available and so many packs being opened.