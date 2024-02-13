The latest casino SBC is now live in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC now being up for grabs for gamers to test their luck. This SBC offers players from some of the most popular and successful promos released so far in the game cycle. Fans can now choose one from three available players from these special event rosters.

Player pick SBCs have been a common occurrence in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain some overpowered players from previously released promos. The latest EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC is the first such challenge to include players from the FC Versus promo, which was the final event released before Team of the Year.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC

Similar to previous player pick SBCs, this EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC also requires two squads to be completed, each with their own individual stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements mentioned in each segment:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Minimum two

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The requirement of an in-form player will definitely drive up the price of this SBC, as Team of the Week items always fetch a high cost in the transfer market due to their rarity.

EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC cheapest solutions

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Edin Dzeko: 83

Dani Olmo: 83

Jorginho: 83

Christian Eriksen: 83

Mikel Oyarzabal: 83

Sebastian Haller: 83

Patrick Schick: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Mitchell Weiser: 83

Nicolas Pepe: 78

Costs: 31,000 coins.

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Pablo Barrios: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Fabinho: 84

Amanda Illestedt: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Costs: 46,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ TOTGS, Winter Wildcards or FC Versus player pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 77,000 coins. Meanwhile, these are some of the best players up for grabs in this player pool:

Kylian Mbappe (TOTGS)

Alexia Putellas (Winter Wildcards)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Winter Wildcards)

Virgil van Dijk (Winter Wildcards)

Neymar (FC Versus)

Rodri (FC Versus)

Heung Min Son (FC Versus)

Marcus Rashford (FC Versus)

All these players are worth far more in the transfer market when compared to the cost of the SBC, making it a worthwhile proposition.