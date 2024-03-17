EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick in Ultimate Team for gamers to try their luck in obtaining some of the best players in the game. These legends of the sport are overpowered on the virtual pitch, and with base Icons no longer part of the player pool in this SBC, gamers have an even better chance of getting something good.

There have been many promos in Ultimate Team that have introduced boosted versions of Icons. Some of the best promo versions are now available in the EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick SBC, but with better chances of obtaining a good player, the price is even higher.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick

Unlike previous Icon pick and pack-based SBCs, the EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick requires four segments to be completed instead of three. These are the requirements of each squad:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: 88-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

This SBC requires two Team of the Week players, which will boost the price of the SBC even further. These items are always expensive in the current state of the transfer market due to their rarity and demand in a wide variety of SBCs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 88+ Thunderstruck, Winter Wildcards or TOTY Icon Player Pick SBC

Expand Tweet

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the SBC during the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo:

85-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Christopher Operi: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Leroy Sane: 84

Mikel Merino: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Thiago: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Caitlin Foord: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 59,000 coins

87-rated squad

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Mario Gomez: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Klara Buhl: 83

Cost: 125,000 coins

87-rated squad

Irene Paredes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Alexander Sorloth: 88

Mats Hummels: 88

Mario Gomez: 88

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Klara Buhl: 83

Cost: 150,000 coins

88-rated squad

Rodri: 89

Wendie Renard: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Sandra Panos: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fridolina Rolfo: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 154,000 coins